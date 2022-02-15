“If Joel Embiid adds the James Harden step back to his arsenal, the league better watch out!”: The Beard is seen teaching the Philly MVP his signature move during a Sixers practice session

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is seen advising Joel Embiid about his patented step-back move in practice following his arrival from the Brooklyn Nets.

Since the beginning of the NBA, there have been certain moves that have changed the way the game is played. Be it a Michael Jordan fadeaway or a Kareem skyhook, or even a Manu Ginobili euro-step. And if you are a hooper, you would have definitely tried some of these iconic moves.

However, a more recent one is the step back, which was popularized by star guard James Harden during his Houston days. While he may not have invented it, he certainly made it mainstream. Due to its effectiveness, almost every guard is seen using it on a nightly basis.

And more recently, it seems like the big men want to get in on the action. And who better to learn from that the man who made it his own? That’s what exactly Joel Embiid did in a recent Sixers practice session.

Joel Embiid learning the step back from James Harden spells danger for the league.

It’s no secret that Joel Embiid is one of the most skilled big men in the history of the NBA. Just recently, there was a video that made the rounds of the superstar emulating Kobe Bryant and Jordan-esque in-game. And it seems like he wants to get better.

Study the legends & you may become one… @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/yO8fMjweDS — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) January 18, 2022

Just recently, another video came out, where Embiid is seen talking to his new teammate James Harden on how to do improve on the step back. Check out the video:

James Harden and Joel Embiid working on their step back 🔥 (Via @rich_hofmann ) pic.twitter.com/kfyxx3YKfe — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 15, 2022

As you can see from the clip, initially, the superstar center is seen trying out the move on his own. However, he is caught traveling in the process. In fact, James Harden quickly notices and shows the big man how it’s done.

Now, if Joel Embiid does perfect this move over time, it’s going to be a scary sight for the league. Right now, he is the most unstoppable player in the NBA, and if he does start adding stepbacks to his repertoire, it just might be curtains for the rest of the NBA.

