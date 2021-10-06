“Game on the line, one shot to take, we want Kevin Durant!”: NBA GMs survey shows how heavily the Nets’ superstar is favored to win MVP this season

Annual GM survey reveals Kevin Durant is most likely to win MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo, best Small Forward, and many more categories

Kevin Durant is coming off a superb season. Looking at how he played last season, no one can tell he suffered a tragic Achilles injury not too long ago. He led the Brooklyn Nets to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, despite the Kyrie Irving and James Harden injuries. He almost took them to the Conference Finals but fell one shot too short.

After a disappointing end to the NBA season, Kevin Durant made up for it with a strong showing in the Olympics. He led Team USA to a Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The NBA GMs see all the same, and acknowledge KD for his work.

The GMs predict that Durant will pick up his second regular-season MVP award (37%) over Dallas Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic (34%).

Additionally, the NBA GMs also view Kevin Durant as the best small forward in the league. He is also elected as the third-best power forward behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

Is Kevin Durant the most clutch player in the NBA?

The first thing that comes to mind is KD’s dagger 3 in LeBron James’ face in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. That is just one of many clutch shots that KD has hit throughout his career.

More recently, he played all 48 minutes and had a stat line of 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and two blocks in a 114-108 victory against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. KD was just inches away from eliminating eventual champion Milwaukee in the playoffs all on his own.

The 3x NBA champion is faster and more agile than most power forwards and taller than almost all small forwards. Kevin Durant also possesses the combination of size, talent, and high basketball IQ that tips the scale in his favor.

He is also one of the greatest scorers in the history of the league. You just cannot him give an inch, and if he gets hot, all you can do is pray.

Durant’s postseason stat line also speaks for itself, where he has averaged 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. In-Game 7 situations, Durant has averaged 33.3 points on 55% shooting.

If that isn’t clutch, I don’t know what is. I would certainly trust him with the “fate of the universe on the line”.