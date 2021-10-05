“Show Giannis’ 3-pointers from 4 different angles so I look like a great shooter”: Giannis Antetokounmpo incites NBA Twitter memes with another lovable

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his struggles with shooting a basketball have been a subject of jokes and memes for a long time.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has been NBA’s top 3 players for at least the last 3 seasons now. But his struggle with his perimeter shooting is a secret to none.

The two-time MVP has been trying to improve his shooting for a long time, he’s not as terrible as he once was but the power forward is still encouraged by defenders to shoot rather than taking it to the ring.

One can understand why defenders would give Giannis space to shoot, his career 3-point percentage is below 30 and he shot a woeful 18.6% in the playoffs this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins in on the jokes about his shooting struggles

Who needs you to shoot 3s when you can average over 30 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block and 1 steal a game in the playoffs?

“When I make a three, make it look good.” Giannis has some pointers for our shooters. 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/4V81RgtDRI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 5, 2021

Giannis does. The finals MVP of 2021 recently was found joking about his 3-point shooting while preparing for Milwaukee’s Media Day

Antetokounmpo believes in improvement, he has that Mamba mentality in him which has made him the arguably most improved player ever, be it physically, mentally or basketball-wise. Giannis never stops working and it shows.

The 2021 NBA champion was struggling against Atlanta Hawks in EC Finals, he hyperextended his knee, for which experts and analysts were thinking he would be out for the remaining of playoffs and even for the next season.

But sure enough his tremendous fitness and work ethic, he came back just after missing the final 2 games of the Hawks series. Although he struggled to find form in the first game against the Suns, he carried the Bucks to Championship averaging over 35 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists.

Why would you want to develop a 3-point or even a mid-range game when you could dominate the post like Shaquille O’Neal?

