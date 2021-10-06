“Chef Curry always gonna cook”: NBA GMs pay respect to Steph Curry, vote him best Point Guard for 2021-22 season with overwhelming majority

Steph Curry receives love and appreciation from GMs throughout the league; The Annual GM Survey votes Curry as Best Point Guard in the NBA.

Steph Curry is going into season 13 for the Golden State Warriors. The 3x NBA champion is on the back of an amazing season, shutting down all his haters in the progress.

He even led the NBA in scoring with a career-high 32 points per game. The 2x MVP also averaged 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game and shot 42.1 percent from the 3-point range.

Post Edited: Warriors’ Steph Curry receives respect, admiration in NBA GM survey https://t.co/Fvi03RncRd pic.twitter.com/CpeH2Fq3oV — 4StateNews (@4StateNews) October 5, 2021

To many people’s surprise, he finished 3rd in MVP voting last season, behind the big men duo of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. But it seems like the GMs haven’t learned their lesson. He received only 3% votes in the category “Most Likely to be MVP”, which was only the 6th best in the league.

The 7x All-Star found himself leading the voting in a ton of categories. He was voted the “The Best Pure Shooter” …obviously (duh!).

Steph Curry was voted to be “The Best Point Guard”, not to many people’s surprise. Additionally, he was picked as “The best at moving without the ball”. Curry also received a few votes for the best shooting guard and the NBA’s best leader.

What to expect from Steph Curry and GSW this season?

Steph Curry and his team will look to end a two-year interval from the playoffs in the NBA 2021-22 season. However, Klay Thompson’s eventual return and Stephen Curry’s scoring display last campaign have the Dubs fans excited for the season.

Klay Thompson’s return date is still unknown. As a result, Curry may have to begin the campaign just as he ended it last year and carry the Warriors offense without his Splash Bro. We can expect Steph Curry to be battling for the scoring title this year.

The Warriors will rely on Draymond Green on defense. Apart from Curry’s scoring, the main reason the Warriors were even close to playoffs last year was due to Draymond’s defense and playmaking. The Dubs finished with the fifth-best defensive rating in the league, which will improve with the return of Klay, as well as new additions Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr.

The Warriors fans and front office will also hope draft pick Kuminga will come good under the mentorship of Draymond. They also will wish that James Wiseman, will develop exponentially and help with their struggles in the paint.

It will not be easy for the Warriors to get to the NBA Finals with teams such as the Lakers and Suns in their path. However, it would be stupidity to bet against a Steph Curry and Steve Kerr-led team.

Let’s wait and watch if Chef Curry is gonna be cooking this season!

