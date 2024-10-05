Kelsey Plum Gets “One of the Greatest Competitors” Tag from HC Becky Hammon After Aces Win Game 3 vs Liberty

Just as the Las Vegas Aces’ three-peat hopes started to look bleak, Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson revived their chances with a brilliant Game 3 performance. The Aces are currently 2-1 down in the series against the New York Liberty. If it wasn’t for Plum’s 20-point performance tonight, they’d have been eliminated from the competition.

After the game, coach Becky Hammon heaped praise on the 30-year-old for being one of the best competitors in the league. While speaking to the media at the post-game presser, the veteran coach talked about the importance of having Plum in the Aces organization.

Hammon said, “She’s competitive as hell. She’s one the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around, male or female. She’s a competitor.”

“She’s been incredibly important. She takes the second most shots on our team. I’m going to say she probably gets the second most attention after A’ja…I thought she played brilliant tonight. Just decision making, defense, everything,” she added.

Hammon also stated that this was the most complete game that the Aces have played this season. They desperately needed a win against the Liberty to stay in the competition.

In the 95-81 win, Plum and the reigning league MVP, A’ja Wilson, combined for 39 points. Plum had three rebounds and two assists in her 34 minutes on the floor.

Wilson, on the other hand, had 14 rebounds and three assists to go with her 19 points. Jackie Young had the most points for the Aces with 24.

This game was important for Plum from an individual perspective as well because she had a terrible outing in Game 2. Towards the end of the contest, she was also scolded by her coach.

Hammon and Plum’s interaction concerned the Aces fanbase

The Aces have a lot on the line this year. They are the defending champions, having won back-to-back titles. They have the league MVP on their team as well as some of the best players in the league. The expectations are through the roof.

However, they came close to losing it all after Game 2. The Aces lost that game by four points.

During the last timeout, coach Hammon was seen talking to her players passionately. As seen in a clip recorded from the stands, her focus was just on Plum and it looked like she was scolding the three-time WNBA All-Star. The footage raised concerns among fans of the franchise.

They wondered if everything was alright in the Vegas camp. It seems like things are better now after Game 2. Coach Hammon’s high praise for her player might just be enough to put all those speculations to rest.