“Excuse Me While I Go Cry”: A’ja Wilson Left Emotional After Milestone Achievement With Nike

A’ja Wilson has had a year to remember. A historic MVP campaign, a dominant run to the gold medal in the Olympics, and it’s all been capped off with one of the biggest achievements a professional athlete can have— a signature shoe. Nike recently launched her first shoe with the brand: the A’One.

As part of the launch of the shoe, Wilson is on a tour of certain stores in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina to meet fans and discuss the shoe.

At her first stop of the day, Wilson was overcome with emotion after a milestone achievement. She had just sold the first pair of A’Ones, and took to her Threads account to reveal what she was feeling.

“I just sold my first shoe excuse me while i go cry,” she wrote.

It does mark the long awaited release of a signature line for the three-time WNBA MVP. She’s been the undisputed best player in women’s basketball for a while now but was only signed on as a signature athlete in the spring of last year.

The delay in announcing a signature shoe for her had led to a lot of fans wondering if the relationship between her and Nike had broken down, but all those rumors were put to rest when A’ja Wilson sported an “Of Course I Have A Shoe Dot Com” hoodie.

Wilson even turned around and praised the lord for the blessing. She posted on Threads, writing, “God is soooo good!”

While the A’One has only been announced in 2 colorways as of yet, we have seen pictures of what the shoe looks like on the court. Wilson’s rumored beau, Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, wore the first pair in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Bam Adebayo laces up the Nike A’One — @_AjaWilson22’s first signature shoe. pic.twitter.com/y7BSw2fXUa — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 7, 2025

Adebayo isn’t the only person in Wilson’s life to get a pair, though. The reigning MVP also gifted a custom, all-black pair to her college coach, Dawn Staley.

The shoe is yet to be released to the public, with general sales slated to begin in May 2025, just in time for the new WNBA season.