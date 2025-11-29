Kenan Thompson Confesses the Truth on Getting Shaquille O’Neal the Cameo in ‘Good Burger’

Out of the many memorable highlights from Shaquille O’Neal’s life, his brief cameo in the 1997 film Good Burger often gets overlooked. In it, the big guy plays himself on camera, having a burger prepared for him. One of the film’s stars, Kenan Thompson, recently appeared on O’Neal’s podcast and explained the real truth behind his casting in the first place.

Shaq, a self-proclaimed burger lover, asked Thompson why he made him do that cameo. He wasn’t upset or regretting it — his kids loved it — but it was something he had never really gotten an explanation for.

The Diesel recalled how, in the midst of being surrounded by other Los Angeles Lakers stars at the time, he got a call saying Thompson wanted him in the movie. He agreed immediately, but never quite understood why he was picked.

“It’s funny that they put that on us, because we had nothing to do with it,” Thompson revealed. “They were like Shaq is going to do it, and we were like, excited… So, it’s interesting to hear the other side of the phone call.”

So, the person on call who told O’Neal that Thompson wanted him on the Good Burger was actually lying. He was probably just using Thompson’s name so that O’Neal agreed. He was a pretty famous comedian and actor, after all.

“At the same time, I think you were a friend of Nickelodeon,” Thompson continued. “Cuz Shaq theatre… you know what I mean. So, they knew it was a friendly phone call they could depend on…”

Thompson further stated that Shaq would have been on their list regardless. He was charismatic, and one of the best stars in the NBA. So that doesn’t really come off as a surprise.

In the years that followed, the Orlando Magic legend devoted much of his time to other ventures. He hosted Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam and appeared in movies such as Uncle Drew and Grown Ups 2. His humor has also been on full display on Inside the NBA, the fan-favorite analysis show he has been part of since 2011.