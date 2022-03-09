Is Alex Caruso playing vs Detroit Pistons? Chicago Bulls release positive injury update for their guard ahead of Eastern Conference matchup against Cade Cunningham and Co

Chicago Bulls injury report update reveals the availability of backup guard Alex Caruso ahead of game against the lowly Pistons.

The Chicago Bulls have been hit with the injury bug this season. However, DeMar DeRozan’s MVP season has mirrored the fact that they have had multiple injuries. Case in point: Alex Caruso has been sidelined since Jan 21 after fracturing his wrist following his infamous incident with Grayson Allen.

Injury Update: Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks after sustaining a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2022

At the time, the original timeline for his return was about 6-8 weeks. However, recently, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided some injury updates about ex-Laker that will please the Chicago fanbase. So, with that in mind, will Alex Caruso play tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Read on to find out…

Alex Caruso is ‘out’ for the game against the Detroit Pistons.

According to the latest Bulls injury report, fan favourite Alex Caruso will miss out against the Pistons. The 28-year-old has missed out since Jan 21 after suffering a wrist injury. According to head coach Billy Donovan, the Ex-Laker will meet with a doctor tomorrow to decide a date for his to return to action.

Chicago Bulls Injury Updates: Alex Caruso

Reportedly cleared for full contact which means he could return as early as next week. Patrick Williams

Could be cleared for full contact anyday now. Lonzo Ball

Practicing non contact sounds like possible return happens end of March. — Chicago Bulls Talk (@BullsSource) March 9, 2022

Bulls G Alex Caruso will see a doctor tomorrow to determine next steps and whether he will be cleared sources tell @BallySports. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 7, 2022

Before the injury, Caruso were the defensive rock for the Bulls. The Bulls have a defensive rating of 108.7 when he is on the court, which is up there. Whereas, they average about 116.8 when is off it, which is nearly dead last in the league.

Bulls Defense With Alex Caruso/Lonzo Ball

– Opponents Scoring: 9th in the NBA Bulls Defense Without Alex Caruso/Lonzo Ball

– Opponents Scoring: 23rd in the NBA pic.twitter.com/fsoJhjpIyP — Ball Brothers World (@lonzopxge) March 5, 2022

The Bulls definitely will miss the services of the 28-year-old against the Pistons, who have rising star guard Cade Cunningham leading them from the front. Expect the guard duo of Ayo Dosunmo and Coby White to take up some of the workload as Caruso is all set to miss out.

