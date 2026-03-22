Steve Kerr Explains How Steph Curry’s 20-Game Injury Absence Has Provided “Good Experience” for Brandin Podziemski

Brandin Podziemski’s evolution is happening before our very eyes, as he’s had to step in as the main guard for the Golden State Warriors in the absence of Stephen Curry over the last month and a half. It’s not been easy, and losses have become almost a routine for the Warriors, but Steve Kerr feels that it’s been a good learning period for the young man.

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The Warriors are 2-8 in their last 10 games, but it’s not due to a lack of effort. Podz has been decent, dropping 25, 25, 10, 10, and 15 points in his last five performances. However, it’s not translating into results, and that’s what matters in the business end of regular season.

Kerr is proud of his trusted guard, regardless. The six-time NBA Champ was asked by the press about Podziemski‘s performances over the last month and he pointed to his knack for giving his all for the team’s win as an offensive anchor.

“It’s a great experience for Brandin. 20-games without Steph. I think where he is in his career he’s proven he can help drive winning. I think that’s been apparent. He does a lot of things that can help drive winning,” stated the veteran coach.

“He is, in my mind, really exploring how good he can become and what type of player he wants to become.”

It’s a really good viewpoint. Kerr has seen a ton of players come and go during his time as the head honcho for Golden State. His winning record and championship banners prove he knows—aside from Jonathan Kuminga—how to develop talent.

Kerr wasn’t all praise though. He admitted moments later that Curry being gone has exposed some parts of Podziemski’s game that need work.

“I think you’ve seen lots of hiccups along the way where he’s trying things that aren’t working but playing without Steph for 20 games is going to expose some of that,” Kerr began. “If he’s playing off Steph, off of the ball, if he’s playing more of a secondary ball-handler role he’s really good.

“He does a lot of things that other players don’t do. He’s got a knack. When he tries to be too on ball, you see him get into some trouble.”

Detailed answer from Steve Kerr on Brandin Podziemski and the balance between what he does as a secondary role player and what he wants to be as a primary on-ball player pic.twitter.com/PG9PNwqCBo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2026

The necessary criticism aside, Podz knows how important Kerr’s trust can be to succeed in the Warriors. He was put in a tough spot when Curry injured his knee in a game against the Pistons in January. No one can replace Curry, but it’s all about keeping the ship afloat until the Chef can return.

Somehow, if the Warriors make it to the play-in and Curry comes back, they’ll go for a post-season run for certain. And the confidence Podz is getting right now, it’ll be invaluable come the playoffs.