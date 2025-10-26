“Kendrick Lamar Put Them to Sleep”: Paul Pierce Declares His Pick for the World Series

The NBA season might’ve just begun, but the MLB season is coming to end with only two teams remaining in the 2025 World Series. This year, the battle for the Commissioner’s Trophy is between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. NBA legend Paul Pierce, who is also a huge fan of the sport, already has his pick for the champion.

Unlike the NBA’s 82-game season, MLB teams battle through a gruelling 162-game campaign with aspirations of competing for a championship. The Dodgers have endured those struggles while on the hunt to win their third championship in six years. On the other hand, the Blue Jays look to break a 32-year dry spell since their last title.

Currently, the series stands at a stalemate, tied at 1 game apiece. The series will now shift to Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will host the next three games. Pierce can’t wait to tune in and was more than happy to explain his choice to the layman with pop culture references.

“We’re going to have to put Canada to sleep again?” Pierce jokingly asked on Ticket & The Truth. “I’m going with Kendrick Lamar and Ohtani.”

Lamar has had a strong connection to Toronto over the past year. The Compton-based rapper engaged in a rather historic rap beef with Toronto-native Drake, a beef he won convincingly.

Although the feud was technically limited to music, it bled into both musicians’ personal lives. One could also argue that Drake hasn’t yet recovered from that feud. As Lamar dragged him, and the Canadian rapper responded, their hometowns also got pulled into the mess.

It would now appear that Pierce is fiercely holding on to Lamar’s win, hoping the Dodgers can pull another one over them. “This is a bad 2025 for Toronto,” Pierce said. “Kendrick put them to sleep.”

The last thing on the Blue Jays’ mind is Kendrick Lamar. Their focus is on regaining an advantage in this series, which will come in Game 3. The decisive matchup will take place on Monday, October 27, at 8 PM ET.

Both teams will bring their best as they look to take a pivotal 2-1 advantage. In the process, they may make Pierce eat his words.