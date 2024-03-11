Fans Encourage MrBeast as Buinessman and Philanthropist Bill Pulte Predicts the YouTuber Will Become the President of the United States in the Future

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is currently the most subscribed individual YouTuber. He has even earned the title of “YouTube King,” which he can back with 244 million subscribers. However, his audience now believes the 24-year-old is capable of running for the presidential election in the future.

The Businessman and Philanthropist Bill Pulte, who is also the founder of X Philanthropy (formerly Twitter Philanthropy), recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share an intriguing prediction. He claimed the North Carolina-based creator could be the President of the United States in the future.

The YouTuber’s fans naturally agreed with the philanthropist’s prediction. A fan even went on to claim that with MrBeast as the future US President, the world would be a better place. Moreover, if the prediction does come true, it will be a great reflection of influence and leadership in the modern age.

While a majority of the comments to Pulte’s prediction were in favor of the YouTube King being the future US President, some were against it or didn’t see it happening. In fact, some fans stayed realistic and claimed that even though they follow his content, they will only vote for him if they like his election policies.

Even MrBeast wants to run for the US presidential election

It is not only Bill Pulte and fans who want MrBeast to run for the president’s post, as even the YouTuber has similar ideas. In 2022, Donaldson attended the Flagrant podcast by comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, where the latter expressed his wish to see MrBeast become the President.

As a reply, the YouTuber claimed he would love to run for president in his 40s or 50s. However, MrBeast was unsure of whether someone could run for president directly. He even wondered if he had to first run for mayor or another political position. Nevertheless, he did detail his campaign policy on the podcast.

“If I was a billionaire and I just gave away all my money, I was like I can’t be bought. I just give away every penny, literally zero dollars for my bank account [and ask] vote for me. I feel like that’s a pretty good campaign thing.”

MrBeast promised to do the best for people after becoming the President. However, he is currently 25 years old and still has time before taking such a massive decision.