Kendrick Perkins ‘Begs’ Steve Kerr to Sub Out Joel Embiid in Opening Game Against Serbia

The USA Men’s Basketball team clinched an emphatic 26-point win in their Olympic opener against Serbia after a slow start. The Nikola Jokic-led squad went on a 10-2 run to begin the game as Team USA looked outmatched on both ends of the floor initially. Joel Embiid was once again in the crosshairs of the critics as he fumbled a possession and looked like a mismatch against Jokic’s offensive skills. Therefore, ESPN contributor Kendrick Perkins ‘begged’ Team USA Head Coach Steve Kerr to sub out Embiid during the game.

Perk’s plea to Kerr indicated how much the 2023 MVP looked out of touch at the beginning of the game. On X, Perkins tweeted, “Please get Embiid out the game. I’m begging you Steve Kerr. Please”.

Please get Embiid out the game. I’m begging you Steve Kerr. Please — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 28, 2024

In the first half, Embiid collected just 2 points, 1 rebound, and committed 2 turnovers. Team USA went on a 30-11 run after Anthony Davis replaced him less than four minutes into the game. AD immediately shut down Jokic, stealing the ball twice from him within a few possessions.

These defensive plays helped USA sustain a decent rhythm on both ends of the floor as the team finally started to look like the assemblage of legendary players it is. This switch-up early in the game has vindicated folks who wanted to see AD start over Embiid.

Should Anthony Davis replace Joel Embiid as the starter?

Embiid has thus far not gelled well with the team. During the exhibition games, he did have decent numbers, but still struggled to be a factor early on in the game, which delayed his squad’s ability to set the tempo. The common pattern in these games was similar to the Olympic opener. The opening unit struggled with Embiid but the same set of players thrived with AD in the middle.

Therefore, the NBA fandom has been widely calling for Steve Kerr to switch the 2023 MVP with Davis in the starting lineup. The demand makes sense, not solely based on stats. USA’s current playing style doesn’t suit Embiid’s style as he needs multiple touches on the post regularly.

He needs various set pieces to work his offense, unlike AD, who can perform at a high level with minimal touches. Apart from that, the Philly Center has looked rusty after fighting through a ton of injuries during the 2023-24 NBA season. Let’s see if Kerr makes the starting lineup adjustment against South Sudan, a team that gave them a ton of trouble in the exhibition affair.