Kendrick Perkins Calls for Zion Williamson Trade, Names Warriors as His Top Option

The 2024-25 NBA season has been a disappointing one for Zion Williamson from the get-go. As he continues to battle a hamstring injury, his team sits at the bottom of the Western Conference. To end this misery and for the benefit of an aging Stephen Curry, Kendrick Perkins recently suggested that the Warriors should trade for the former number-one draft pick.

On a recent episode of NBA Countdown on ESPN, the panel discussed the kind of help Steph needs at this point in his career. In Perkins’ assessment, Williamson is the player they should go for as they need a “big dog” like the Pelicans star.

The former NBA star stated that the Warriors need someone who can “move the needle” and in the current lot of options, Williamson is the right fit for it. Perkins said, “It’s low risk but high reward. He has one of the most unique contracts in the NBA, meaning that he can be waived at the end of the season. So, if it don’t work out, who cares?”

Perkins outlined the fact that Williamson is in dire need of mentorship, something he hasn’t experienced in New Orleans. The 24-year-old has had quite the turbulent half decade in the NBA. Whether it be him admitting to not being able to handle a steady diet or his very public romantic endeavors, Zion hasn’t had it easy off the court either.

Many have equated this to a lack of mentorship energy around him. Perkins believes that if has Steph and Draymond Green by his side, Williamson could end up learning a lot more about sustaining himself within the league.

While Perkins sounded confident about his trade suggestion, Stephen A. Smith vehemently rejected it. Regardless, Williamson’s name has been involved in trade rumors recently. Many believe that he will soon be let go by the Pelicans and the Warriors are one of his best options.

Zion Williamson trade scenario

If the Warriors want to acquire Williamson, they’ll have to let go of some of their best players. If a deal starts to take shape between the Warriors and the Pelicans, they will have to involve Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. Kuminga will become a free agent at the end of this season. The contract extension negotiations with the front office couldn’t reach a desired conclusion.

So, he is likely to be involved in the trade. However, both the players have been doing really well for the franchise this season. Trading them away for someone like Williamson, who hasn’t been on a good run is going to be a risky move.

The Pelicans started this season with the hope of making a deep playoff run. However, the reality couldn’t have been any worse for them. They have a record of 5-25 in the league and are on a seven-game losing streak. To make matters worse, their star player has been out since November 6th due to a hamstring strain.