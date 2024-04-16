Kendrick Perkins Compares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander To Michael Jordan When Making His MVP Case Over Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic

The 2023-24 MVP race has boiled down to three candidates now: Two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, and Oklahoma City Thunder sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Per Fox Sports, Jokic is the favorite to win the award, while Doncic and SGA are a distant second and third, respectively.

While Jokic and Doncic are expected to sweep the first-place votes in the MVP ballot, retired NBA star and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has decided to go with SGA as his pick for the coveted award. He posted on X, formerly Twitter,

“Jokic, Luka and Brunson are all deserving of the MVP… but Shai leading the second youngest team to the best record in an absolutely STACKED Western Conference while putting up numbers like MJ and Steph did during their MVP seasons is the reason HE is the MVP of the league!!! It’s also the reasons why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got my vote for MVP!!!”

Perkins is right about SGA’s stats mirroring Jordan’s during his MVP years. The Thunder guard averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and two steals during the regular season. Those numbers are similar to Jordan’s MVP-winning campaign in 1991 (31.5 points, six rebounds, and 5.5 assists), 1992 (30.1-6.4-6.1), and 1996 (30.4-6.6-4.3).

SGA has also led the Thunder to the #1 seed in their Conference like Jordan for the Chicago Bulls in 1992 and 1996. By most metrics, SGA would be worthy of winning the MVP award for leading a young OKC roster to incredible heights.

Kendrick Perkins is no stranger to left-field MVP pick

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t mind deviating from the popular consensus when casting his MVP ballot. Last season, Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid were the frontrunners for the award, but the analyst claimed that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was the rightful winner in his eyes. In a segment on First Take, he said,

“When it comes down to Giannis, we are getting bored with him because it’s the norm… We are talking about a guy who is fifth in the league in scoring. Right now, he is averaging a career-high in points, his team has the best record in the league… The best player in the league, on the best team, averaging a career-high in points, third in rebounding, Giannis is getting my vote for MVP.”

Antetokounmpo finished third in the MVP race behind eventual winner Embiid and Jokic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign will likely meet the same fate, but that isn’t swaying Perkins’ vote.