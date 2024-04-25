“Reggie Miller Rooting For Denver?”: Kendrick Perkins Calls Out The Pacers Legend For Being Biased Against The Lakers

Reggie Miller has been a part of the TNT crew, calling out games alongside Kevin Harlan for several years. For the contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, the two were assigned to commentate the Game 2 of the first-round series. During the Laker’s tough 99-101 loss against the Nuggets, fans kept noticing that Miller seemed to be a bit biased toward Nikola Jokić and the defending champs. Kendrick Perkins even took to X (formerly “Twitter”), calling out the Indiana Pacers legend for the same.

During the third quarter of the contest, as the defending champs were slowly cutting down the Lakers’ 20-point deficit, Kendrick Perkins took subtle shots at Reggie Miller for being biased. Perkins sarcastically questioned whether Miller was backing the Nuggets to mount the comeback.

Kendrick Perkins was merely one of many fans to shed light on Miller’s biased commentary. Early in the game, the sharpshooting legend was called out for questioning the Los Angeles Lakers regarding their decision to start D’Angelo Russell. According to Miller, Lakers Nation wanted D’Lo to come off the bench. However, nobody seemed to have a problem with Russell starting. In fact, after a horrific performance in Game 1, fans wanted the guard to “show up”. But at no time did any supporter of the Purple & Gold back the narrative mentioned by Miller.

Different fans had different theories as to why Miller could’ve been partial while covering the game. According to numerous users on social media, the Hall-Of-Famer is still upset at the Lakers for preventing him from winning the 2000 NBA Finals. Fans accuse Miller of holding on to the finals loss from 24 years ago.

Despite the constant controversial takes having fans suspecting that he was rooting against the Los Angeles Lakers, Reggie Miller was in awe of LeBron James. Throughout the game, LBJ had numerous jaw-dropping plays on both ends of the floor. Miller couldn’t help but gush over each one of those plays while constantly reminding fans of LBJ’s age and that he was in the 21st year of his long and illustrious NBA career.

While he hasn’t blatantly expressed supporting either of the two sides, it’ll be interesting to see if Reggie Miller reacts to all the accusations. The Denver Nuggets fans wouldn’t mind Miller constantly bashing the Lakers in Games 3 & 4 as well as they will be lacking crowd support with the series now shifting to LA.