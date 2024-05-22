Kendrick Perkins Compares The Celtics Offense To An Ozempic Shot: “They Make Me Sick”

The Boston Celtics narrowly escaped going down 0-1 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, as they pulled off an overtime win. The Celtics played clutch defense in the dying moments of the fourth quarter but their offensive display in the second half left a lot to be desired. In fact, it even got bad enough that Kendrick Perkins couldn’t help but get very harsh with his criticism on X[Formerly Twitter].

Advertisement

“The Celtics offense makes me feel like when I take my ozempic shot… nauseated! They make me SICK”

The Celtics offense makes me feel like when I take my ozempic shot… nauseated! They make me SICK — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 22, 2024

Perkins’ annoyance was spurred on the heels of Boston’s horrendous third quarter, where they committed six turnovers. They then continued to struggle in the fourth and lacked rhythm on the offensive end, which handed the advantage to the Pacers.

The Celtics’ infuriating dissonance on offense saw the Pacers take a five-point lead with less than 100 seconds left in the contest, which only justified Perkins’ comments on the matter. After all, despite all their quality this season, the Celtics have looked beyond stagnant at times. Fortunately for them, however, it didn’t ruin the result of this contest this contest.

Indiana seemingly had the win in the bag as they led by three points with 10 seconds left and only needed a clean inbound pass to ice the game. But veteran guard Jrue Holiday forced a turnover before Jaylen Brown hit a circus three-pointer to level the score.

Jayson Tatum’s sensational defensive display on the final possession pushed the game to overtime, where the Celtics outscored the Pacers 16-11 to win the game and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Boston’s below-par performance on offense in the second half went unpunished in Game 1, but Perkins had predicted before the series commenced that they would have to bear the brunt of it eventually.

Kendrick Perkins believes Celtics will be pushed to the limit

The Celtics looked a little rusty in Game 1 and it’s understandable considering they were sitting idle for six days, waiting for either the Pacers or the New York Knicks to join them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

While many believe Indiana is just another roadblock in Boston’s path and the Celtics represent the East in the NBA Finals, Kendrick Perkins feels the Pacers are being underestimated. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the analyst said,

“I have this series going seven games, OK? I give the nod to the Celtics, but this Indiana Pacers team has shown me something these first two rounds. They’re not going anywhere. Whether the world believes in them or not, they believe in themselves. That’s the most important thing, and they’re showing it.”

“I have this series going seven games.”@KendrickPerkins has the Pacers-Celtics ECF going the distance @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/5IzUCh5zzR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 20, 2024

If not for a careless turnover, the Pacers could’ve stolen Game 1 and taken the lead in the series. But they’ll dust themselves off and look to flip the home-court advantage with a win in Game 2 on Thursday and set up an exciting series.