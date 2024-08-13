Kendrick Perkins Confident A’ja Wilson Will be the GOAT of Women’s Basketball

The US Men’s Women’s Basketball Team created history at the Paris Olympics. With their eighth straight gold medal win, they broke the Men’s Team’s record of seven consecutive victories between 1936 and 1968. A’ja Wilson was the star of the show for the Olympic champions and was named the tournament MVP, prompting Kendrick Perkins to suggest it was another step on her path to becoming the GOAT.

During a segment on ESPN Today, the analyst spoke about the reigning WNBA MVP’s excellent performance in Paris and how it bolstered her already stacked resume. He claimed that the rate at which she’s piling accolades means it’s only a matter of time before she becomes the undisputed GOAT of women’s basketball. Perkins said,

“A’ja Wilson, when it’s all said and done and her career is over with, she is going to be the GOAT in my eyes when it comes to women’s basketball. I had to actually go back and look at her resume over the weekend… The list is too long for us to actually put it up on TV.”

Perkins noted that Wilson has already won two WNBA titles, two WNBA MVPs, two Olympic gold medals, and one NCAA title. Her resume is already Hall of Fame-worthy. And considering she’s only 28, the center could win several more accolades and become the greatest women’s basketball player.

He was thoroughly impressed with her performance in the gold medal game against France, which Team USA could’ve lost without their ace’s exceptional outing.

A’ja Wilson won the gold medal in Paris for her country

After steamrolling teams on their way to the final, many predicted another blowout win for Team USA against the hosts. However, it was more competitive than anyone could’ve predicted.

France threw haymakers at Team USA throughout the game and stayed within touching distance on the scoreboard until the final buzzer. However, they had no answers for Wilson. The center scored a game-high 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead her team to a one-point win.

Following the exhausting ordeal, the reigning WNBA MVP ideally would’ve wanted to go on a vacation to celebrate her achievement. However, there’s no time to rest as the league is set to resume on Thursday.

On Saturday, Wilson and the Aces will be in action at home against the Liberty, who beat them in their only meeting this season. The center will be keen on starting the second half of the campaign with a victory and outlining the team’s ambition of winning the WNBA title for the third straight year.