“Draymond Green Can Never Finish the Job!”: Skip Bayless Rags on Warrior After His Punch to Jordan Poole Fails to Hurt Young Star

Skip Bayless releases his unrestrained thoughts on the infamous incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green

The Warriors may need a top-up on the Kumbaya quality of their dynasty.

Talent-wise, the franchise doesn’t have too much of a problem right now, despite losing the likes of Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr. After all, given the level of young talent they have in Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody.

However, there have been quite a few rumblings about things within the organization not being quite as rosy as fans would want them to be.

At the start of preseason, you had reports of Draymond Green demanding a max contract immediately, with the organization unwilling to do so. Jonathan Kuminga has been rumored to want a trade away from the team as soon as possible.

And now, this has been confirmed as well.

The Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green after a ‘heated interaction’ with Jordan Poole at practice, per @ShamsCharania, @AnthonyVSlater and @ThompsonScribe Green ‘forcefully struck’ Poole and had to be separated after coming chest-to chest pic.twitter.com/FDNSHeZh5x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2022

Seeing as the news set the whole world alight, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were bound to give their two cents on the matter. And let’s just say, they’re some very, very interesting ones.

Skip Bayless singles out the fact that Draymond Green’s punch never did any real harm to Jordan Poole

As the earlier tweet expressed, there was a fight between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green in practice, where a punch was thrown at the young star.

It was later reported that the punch in question didn’t hurt Poole enough to stop him from continuing the practice, which brought a sense of relief to countless fans.

To Skip Bayless though, it was apparently a sign of something much deeper.

Draymond Green allegedly punched Jordan Poole after a heated discussion during the Warriors’ practice: “I was shocked that he allegedly threw at all. The key line is that Jordan Poole was not hurt by the punch.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/SsBTJhClER — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 6, 2022

Honestly, it probably isn’t that deep.

It is possible that he never intended to punch him at full strength, and held back before anything destructive happened.

However, since nothing is known for sure, we can’t discount Skip Bayless’s theory either.

More than that though, was it all really just Draymond Green’s fault? Or did JP have something to do with the reaction here too.

Did Jordan Poole’s behavior factor into Draymond Green’s punch thrown?

Draymond Green has always been a bit of a loose cannon, so it probably wouldn’t take far too much for him to act out. But, as per reports, he wasn’t the only one out of order in this situation.

Jordan Poole has been engaging in contract talks with the Warriors. And since the franchise has a magnanimous luxury tax bill already, it is likely they were trying to get Poole to sign a lower-paying contract than he expects.

The result? This.

Draymond was “apologetic” after his altercation with Jordan Poole, but teammates have noticed a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp amid contract extension talks, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/2mY8o0V3tv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2022

Overall, while Draymond Green was never in the right here, perhaps neither was Jordan Poole.

