Spurs Legend Harps On LeBron James’ Incredible Communication Skills During Olympics

Team USA entered the 2024 Paris Olympics as the favorites, but their path to gold was anything but smooth. Ultimately, it was the combined efforts of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James that propelled them to their fifth consecutive gold. But Spurs legend Avery Johnson felt compelled to single out King James for special praise in a particular aspect of the game.

When Johnson appeared on Mark Jackson’s Come Talk 2 Me podcast, the host posed a question to Johnson about how he felt watching this year’s US squad competing at the Olympics. Mesmerized by the little things James did, this is what the Spurs legend had to say.

“What LeBron James did in the Olympics is beyond amazing. With him turning 40, the athleticism, the explosiveness and just being the leader of the team. He does a little bit of everything, scoring, rebounds, assists.”

Johnson, who played 16 years in the NBA, was just as amazed as everyone is with what LeBron’s been able to do even at this age. He pointed out how James helped the team in almost every aspect there was while also being the vocal leader of the team.

“If you saw him on defense, he has the loudest communication of anybody on the team, ‘Get here, get that.’ He’s a shooter, he’s a driver. It projects itself… Nothing that he does really surprises me.”

Avery particularly highlighted James’ ability to communicate effectively with his teammates on defense. Even when covering a big in the paint, LBJ was constantly conveying information to his teammates to help them play better.

The Akron Hammer was meticulously reading and breaking down opposing teams’ offensive game plans. This gave him an edge over everyone and he used it to perfection to take advantage of it on the defensive end.

Here is an example of how the Lakers star tends to notice and break down aspects to get an edge over his opponents. For instance, his approach to defending Warriors forward, Draymond Green.

“When Draymond catches the ball in the post, the one thing you have to track are his eyes…Obviously, his back is towards the basket. You have to track his eyes because if you track the ball with your hand, he’ll get your arms underneath to get that foul.”

When facing the Warriors, the primary defensive focus is always Stephen Curry. However, LeBron’s ability to pick up on the subtle plays that Draymond Green makes—often to the detriment of opposing teams—speaks volumes about his exceptional basketball IQ.