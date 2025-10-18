Kendrick Perkins Explains Why Cooper Flagg Won’t Struggle Defensively

Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkić (30) slides for the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the first quarter at Delta Center. | Credits- Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg was one of the players the league wanted to analyze in detail during the pre-season, before the real action began. He was selected #1 by the Dallas Mavericks, carrying huge expectations. There were hopes of him filling the offensive hole left by Luka Doncic. Defense had been a concern, but after watching him play over the past few weeks, Kendrick Perkins isn’t worried anymore.

Flagg’s stats in the four pre-season games he’s played weren’t mind-blowing. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He also recorded more than one steal per contest, highlighting a facet of his game that wasn’t what made him a standout in college.

But stats aside, Perkins feels that Flagg is too good, physically, to struggle on the defensive end in the league. The former NBA champ, on Road Trippin’ spoke about the rookie and how the system around him will make sure he adapts to the game rather easily.

“He’s too long, he’s too athletic,” Perkins stated. “Majority of the time Jason Kidd is gonna simplify where they’re gonna switch everything anyway.”

The ex-Boston Celtics man did acknowledge that there are aspect to the defensive game that Flagg will have to learn. Tracking back and pinning opponents, for instance. But the raw talent on that front is there, and the Mavericks can utilize that to their fullest.

“His ability to block shots, chase down blocks, even if someone blows by him, I just think he’s gonna have that type of impact,” Perkins continued.

Perkins also mentioned some early-season predictions that had Flagg ranked 52nd among the best players for the 2025–26 season. However, once the dust settles, he believes Flagg will finish in the top 25. “He can f****** hoop, he’s a generational talent.”

Of course, like many of Perkins’ takes, this could be seen as a bit far-fetched. Flagg is generational, and there is no denying that. But claiming he will finish in the top 25 of a league that already features, arguably, 25 of the world’s best players may be a prediction too bold, even for Perkins.

That said, the Mavericks have a solid defensive unit overall, led by their anchor Anthony Davis. Dereck Lively II is a great option in the paint, and they also have P.J. Washington, who’s looked good this pre-season. Learning from the vets, Flagg could improve on that aspect of the game, and become an elite two-way option for the Mavericks in the years to come.