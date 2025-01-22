“Not Built to Win a Championship”: Former Mavs Player Certain LeBron James and Anthony Davis Frustrated With Lakers

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball as forward Anthony Davis (3) provides coverage against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Unlike previous NBA seasons, the Lakers are reportedly more likely to keep their roster intact rather than go all-in on a big move. The Lakers are having a decent season, sitting at the sixth seed with a 23-18 record. However, they are still far from being a true title contender in the league. Former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons believes Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are frustrated with the organization. Their frustration stems from the team’s inability to put together a championship-caliber roster.

Parsons took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to voice his distaste for the current construction of the Lakers. He believes LA needs another star player to truly contend and that LeBron and AD are aware of this realization. He said,

“If I’m LeBron or Anthony Davis, I’m a little frustrated because you understand this team is talented… but is not built to win a championship right now. I do think they are a star away.”

The Lakers are undoubtedly talented. They have two top-20 players in LeBron and AD. However, there are still plenty of holes in their roster, and they are relying on a 40-year-old James to continue to be their best player on many nights. Parsons is under the impression that, at this stage of LeBron’s career, he ideally shouldn’t be more than third option on a championship team.

The difficult aspect of the Lakers’ situation is that they don’t have the necessary assets to make a significant upgrade. They already traded D’Angelo Russell to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith. Parsons claims that’s a lateral move, which doesn’t raise the ceiling of this team. The only remaining enticing asset is Austin Reaves, but he’s playing so great, that the team can’t afford to lose him.

Franky, compared to the rest of the Western Conference, the Lakers are a tier below. In comparison to the Thunder, Grizzlies, and Nuggets, they don’t have the necessary depth to compete in a seven-game series, not to mention against the juggernauts in the East like the Cavaliers and the Celtics.

This upcoming February 6 trade deadline will be extremely interesting for the Lakers. Their choices will determine the fate of the present and future for the coming years.