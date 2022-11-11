“LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Larry Bird”: Kevin Durant Names His Mount Rushmore of Small Forwards

In recent times, one of the more important positions in the NBA has been the small forward position. Well, Kevin Durant is one of the greatest in that position.

KD has been among the best in the league for over a decade. So much so that many have him on their Mount Rushmore.

Well, himself aside, Durant has three other players on his own Rushmore. He listed them while interacting with Chris Henderson.

Kevin Durant has LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Larry Bird joining him on the Mt. Rushmore of small forwards

Over the years, there have been many great players who have come through the NBA. It just so happens that many of them happen to be in the small forward position.

The likes of Dominique Wilkins, Carmelo Anthony, and Elgin Baylor all come to mind. However, for Kevin Durant, only three names can join him on the Mt. Rushmore of small forwards. They are LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Larry Bird.

So my guy @KDTrey5 gave me his Mt Rushmore for Small forwards. So I made it clear he has to be on it obviously… check out the other 3 he picked. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/wYeSkejPMR#NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/2KY1WIOZIF — Chris Henderson (@See_Hendo) November 11, 2022

Interviewer Chris Henderson clarified that the Slim Reaper had to be on the list. After that, it was easy money for KD, who quickly completed the same.

All three of the men named are incredible in their own right. After all, it says volumes when the combination of KD, Kawhi, LeBron, and Bird have 11 rings between them.

KD’s greatness may be questioned as the Brooklyn Nets continue to disappoint

Durant is indeed one of the greatest NBA players in terms of skill. However, his most recent venture in Brooklyn has led to some questioning his greatness. Since KD made his way from the Warriors, the 2x Finals MVP has only won one Playoff series. On the other hand, his former team won an NBA Championship without adding another star.

This season doesn’t look any better. The Nets look like one of the worst teams in the NBA, despite having the likes of KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. Hopefully, he can change that narrative throughout the season.

