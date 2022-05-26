Basketball

“Kendrick Perkins is wrong, Anthony Mason could guard Michael Jordan and Shaq”: Fan claims Perk’s take on Mason not being able to play in today’s NBA is ridiculous

"Kendrick Perkins is wrong, Anthony Mason could guard Michael Jordan and Shaq": Fan claims Perk's take on Mason not being able to play in today's NBA is ridiculous
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Valorant NA VCT Challengers Group Stage Week 3 Schedule
Next Article
2022 Monaco GP: Everything you need to know about the Circuit de Monaco ahead of the race this weekend
NBA Latest Post
"Kendrick Perkins is wrong, Anthony Mason could guard Michael Jordan and Shaq": Fan claims Perk's take on Mason not being able to play in today's NBA is ridiculous
“Kendrick Perkins is wrong, Anthony Mason could guard Michael Jordan and Shaq”: Fan claims Perk’s take on Mason not being able to play in today’s NBA is ridiculous

Perk has claimed that Anthony Mason couldn’t play in today’s NBA. However, one fan claims…