“Kendrick Perkins is wrong, Anthony Mason could guard Michael Jordan and Shaq”: Fan claims Perk’s take on Mason not being able to play in today’s NBA is ridiculous

Perk has claimed that Anthony Mason couldn’t play in today’s NBA. However, one fan claims otherwise, stating he could guard Michael Jordan!

MJ is revered as one of the greatest to ever dribble a basketball. The NBA Hall of Famer was an absolute beast on the court, both as a scorer and as a defender.

Through his leadership, the Chicago Bulls dominated the 1990s, winning six championships along the way. His efforts have led many to anoint him as The GOAT.

By the end of his career, Michael Jordan had six rings, six Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVPs, and a DPOY award. Safe to say he was both unguardable and unbeatable.

It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to guard ‘His Airness’. This is why it comes as a surprise that one fan believes there is a player who could guard him as well as other NBA legends.

A fan claims Kendrick Perkins is wrong, Anthony Mason could make it in today’s NBA because he could guard Michael Jordan

Kendrick Perkins is known for having some wild takes. However, no one questioned him when he reportedly stated that former Knicks star Anthony Mason wouldn’t last in the modern NBA.

As such, it comes as a huge shock that one fan has chosen to challenge this take. In fact, the fan suggests that Mason guarded a number of NBA legends.

The list included the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Vince Carter, Hakeem Olajuwon, and The GOAT himself Michael Jordan!

Kendrick Perkins saying Anthony Mason couldn’t play today is rich. 6″7 250-260, could handle the ball like a guard, good rebounder & playmaker, can guard quick athletic guards like Michael Jordan & Vince Carter, versatile skilled bigs like Hakeem & huge dominant bigs like Shaq. pic.twitter.com/8BHlFKMQAo — Simpleton Study Hall (@HallSimpleton) May 25, 2022

Anthony Mason was a role player for most of his career. He averaged a mere 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists a game. So it is understandably difficult to imagine him playing in the NBA today.