“I turned down $2 million to DJ a Michael Jordan event cause I was doing some other sh*t”: When Snoop Dogg rejected the only offer he got to meet ‘His Airness’, regrets it to this day

Imagine getting a chance to meet a celebrity who you admire since childhood and saying no to it, that’s what Snoop Dogg did when he could have met Michael Jordan.

What is the best thing a person gets to do when he becomes a celebrity? They get the chance to meet other celebrities.

Apart from the stardom and living the lavish life, that’s got to be the best thing for a celeb. Even if one starts off with a bang as an actor, seeing and working with the likes of Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, and Daniel Day-Lewis must be humbling for anyone.

When it comes to pop culture as well, many stars get to work alongside artists they have admired since childhood. Hip hop artists collaborate with the legends of the industry when they make it big, which must all be just a dream for them earlier.

There’s another totally different world of professionals who are as big celebrities as the Hollywood or Pop culture A-listers, yes we are talking about athletes.

When athletes and these other celebrities come together, be it for some joint venture or any other type of engagement, they become top news. That’s what the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg could have done when he had the chance to meet Michael Jordan. But guess what? He rejected the chance.

Snoop Dogg still wishes to meet Michael Jordan after rejecting a DJ role for his show back in the day

Rappers might just be the most unpredictable of all the celebs we just talked about. That might be the reason none of them develop strong bonds with athletes like other celebs do, even though they are the ones who are most involved with NBA games.

This story of how Snoopy turned down the opportunity to meet MJ and get $2 million dollars is just mind-boggling. Because rejecting both those things individually, on separate occasions sounds insane.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was, like, $2 million to DJ for a, I think it was a Michael Jordan event,” Snoop said. “And I turned it down. And I never met Michael Jordan, and I want to meet him.”

“Cause I was doing some other shit. I had shit to do, and I had way more customers before I get to you,” he added. “Nah, I never met Michael Jordan and I want to meet him on a different – I don’t want to meet him on no, I’m not the DJ. I want to meet him as a fan.”

He clearly remembers the day he started liking Jordan as probably a 10-12-year-old kid,

“I watched him at North Carolina as a freshman do his thing and beat Georgetown. I was a Georgetown fan back then, Dawg Pound, Georgetown Hoyas. So, I had to fall in love with him ’cause he hit my team. Then the next year, I saw him win the Player of the Year, then I saw him do his thing with the [Chicago] Bulls, and he hit 63 on [Larry] Bird and broke his ankle. I’m like, ‘This muthafucka’s different!’ Then his first Championship came through us – he had to beat the Lakers.”

Man! That’s Snoop Dogg doing Snoop Dogg things.

