Notorious B.I.G. Once Allegedly Robbed Anthony Mason to Hide His Affair With the Knicks Star’s Girlfriend

Former New York Knicks star Anthony Mason and rapper The Notorious B.I.G. have a closer link than one might expect. The rap icon allegedly had an affair with the then-Knicks forward’s girlfriend and apparently robbed the NBA player to avoid getting caught.

Advertisement

Although not known at the time, The Notorious B.I.G.’s hit song ‘I Got a Story to Tell’ released in 1997 was about this very incident. The incident reportedly occurred in 1995, specifically on November 12th, during a Utah Jazz game.

The hip-hop legend detailed the incident through explicit lyrics, seemingly joking about it to his friends in a verse.

The Notorious B.I.G. mentions that the Knicks player, allegedly Anthony Mason, returns home in the middle of their affair and the situation turns tense. He details how the girlfriend stalls Mason by asking him to bring a drink.

The rapper then disguised himself by wrapping a scarf around his face and tying the girl up, making it look like a robbery. He then drew a gun on the late player, who screamed in fear and handed him cash, which the rapper placed in a bag and left.

Although Anthony Mason was only allegedly named as the Knick involved in this incident, multiple people over the years confirmed him as the victim.

Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Combs and Fat Joe confirmed Anthony Mason as the victim

Rapper Fat Joe, who was close to Biggie when he was alive, named Anthony Mason as the victim mentioned in “I’ve Got a Story to Tell.” He revealed the information in 2015. This was after Mason’s teammate, John Starks, revealed that he knew who the player was in 2014.

While Starks refused to name the Knicks player, Fat Joe had no such reservations. The rapper paid respects to Mason, who had passed away at the start of 2015, before revealing the shocking truth. A few days later, Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Combs backed up Fat Joe’s remarks.

Combs called into ‘The Breakfast Club’ and said, “That story is true. I can confirm that with love.” This confirmation, along with Fat Joe’s statement, seemingly confirmed that Anthony Mason was the victim.

The Notorious B.I.G. allegedly slept with Mason’s girlfriend and then robbed him. But an element of doubt remains even today about the shocking incident involving the New York Knicks star.