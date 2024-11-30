Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Isaiah Hartenstein Claim Following LeBron James And Lakers Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder are cruising through the Western Conference at the moment. While players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are getting their due credit, Kendrick Perkins seems to think that one of the team’s offseason acquisitions, Isaiah Hartenstein deserves some praise too.

Perkins took to Twitter to shout out the German big man and anointed him a top 10 center in the NBA right now. The NBA has no shortage of top-class bigs, so for Perk, a former center himself, to make this comment is high praise.

Isiah Hartenstein is a top 10 Center in the League!!! He’s a problem on BOTH ends of the floor. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 30, 2024

Isaiah Hartenstein has certainly looked like everything the Thunder wanted and more, as he’s been forced to fill in the starting position with Chet Holmgren out injured. He’s done that job satisfactorily, averaging 14.2 points and 14 rebounds per game so far. As Perkins mentioned, he’s been impactful on both ends of the floor, adding 1.8 blocks per game too.

Hartenstein’s passing ability makes him a perfect fit for this young and energetic Thunder side, and his 3.8 assists per game demonstrates that too. Like every modern-day big, he can make the pass to find an open teammate if he gets double-teamed, and has the skill to take the ball to the rack if he gets the chance.

Additionally, he has the experience of playing alongside star point guards, having played with James Harden and Jalen Brunson in the past. He provides Gilgeous-Alexander with the perfect teammate to execute pick and rolls with, and he has an uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time.

His outing against the Lakers just proved Perkins’ point. He had 11 points on 57% shooting, but he shone on the defensive end. 15 of his 18 rebounds were on the defensive end, and he added 1 steal and 1 block to his stat sheet too.

Additionally, he had to guard Anthony Davis, who’s an MVP candidate this season. He locked Davis up, holding him to just 15 points in 38 minutes, on 56% shooting from the field.

Isaiah Hartenstein was pipped as one of the best off-season pickups when the Thunder signed him, and his display has shown exactly why people rate him so highly. The Thunder have a serious chance to go all the way this season, and I-Hart’s contributions will be vital.