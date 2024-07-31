Kendrick Perkins Picks NFL Star CJ Stroud Over Anthony Edwards to Win a Championship First

During the last NBA season, many veterans praised Anthony Edwards, dubbing him the potential new face of the league and even drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan. Kendrick Perkins has been particularly vocal in championing Edwards. However, when asked on First Take who he believes will win a championship first between Edwards and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the former NBA star picked the Houston Texans quarterback over his favorite NBA youngster.

Perkins began by reaffirming his deep admiration for Anthony Edwards and his belief in a bright future for the young star. However, when pressed by Molly Qerim about who would win a championship first, Perkins chose C.J. He reasoned that Stroud’s talent, combined with the strong support system around him, positions him to secure a title before Edwards, despite his high regard for the Timberwolves star.

Perkins said, “C.J. Stroud is something special when it comes down to that QB position. The way he is able to move out of the pockets, the throws he is able to make, his IQ for the game of… football. I’m looking at the Texans, led by coach Ryans and when you look at what he has around him, the weapons, just look at his receiving court. It’s probably one of the best in the NFL.”

Who wins a title first: C.J. Stroud or Anthony Edwards? 🤔 @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/UfsKwpCT0d — First Take (@FirstTake) July 29, 2024

While Perkins agreed that taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be a monumental task, he believes that Stroud and the Texans will get it done in the next two years. Although Ant-Man took his team to the Conference Finals this year, the Mavericks brutally beat him. As for Stroud, his career is on an ascension rarely seen in sports.

C.J. Stroud’s meteoric rise to stardom

The 22-year-old quarterback joined the NFL last year when he was picked by the Texans in the first round. Coming from a two-year stint with Ohio State, he was one of the most talked about talents in the game. His decision to forgo the last two years of his college stint was also a result of his incredibly successful stint with the Buckeyes. In his breakout season, 2021 Stroud started 12 games for the Buckeyes.

He threw 4,435 yards and had 44 touchdowns, playing a major role in securing a playoff berth for his team. The following year he also had a hand in the Buckeyes securing another place in the playoffs. He threw for 3,688 yards in 2022 and had 41 touchdowns in 2022.

Stroud then entered the league in the same rhythm and became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game. He also holds the NFL record for most games with 350 passing yards by a rookie, three.