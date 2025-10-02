Kendrick Perkins Rejects Quiet LeBron James Exit, Says the King Is Happy With the Lakers

LeBron James is going into his 23rd year in the NBA, and many think that it could be his last. It would be poetic, as 23 is also his signature jersey number. But not everyone believes it’s going to be his last season. One of those people is famed analyst Kendrick Perkins, who argued that he could stay around for up to two more years.

However, Perkins’ co-host, Richard Jefferson, has lower expectations. He professed on an episode of Road Trippin’ recently that LeBron could be a lot more calculated than we all believe. Not only that, but he thinks the future Hall of Famer could quietly walk off into the sunset. It’s hard not to believe in the former NBA veteran, too, as he played with James for two seasons. So, he should know better than anybody how his mind works.

Despite this, Perkins denied that LeBron would ever quietly retire, arguing that he never does anything quietly. At the same time, though, he recognized that James’ retirement should one day come.

“Look, we all know at some point in the next year or two, he’s going to walk away from the game of basketball. Hell, in 5 years, he’s going to be eligible for his pension. He should walk away. But I will say this, he’s happy,” Perkins said on Road Trippin’.

It’s a good point. LeBron made a post on his Instagram the other day recapping his 23rd career media day. He looked and sounded in great spirits throughout the video. It was played to the tune of Lenny Kravitz’s “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over.” He possibly was insinuating things could be over soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@lebron)

But Perkins later expanded on his claim that LeBron is happy. He first pointed to the coaching staff.

“He’s happy because, one, JJ Redick has a year under his belt. He’s on his way back with a hellified coaching staff. Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks. Veterans on the bench that coached at the highest level, won at the highest level,” Perkins pointed out.

The former Center also listed the offseason moves that the front office made as a reason why LeBron seems happy.

“I believe that LeBron James is happy with the moves that the Lakers, Rob Pelinka, made this offseason. Go and get a Marcus Smart… Now you got DeAndre Ayton.”

Later on, Perkins said that he’s really confident in the Lakers this season. So much so that he has them as the 3rd best team in the NBA behind the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets. They’re pretty high expectations, though, as ESPN has them listed as the 6th best odds to win a title as of today.

At the end of it all, there are good points that Perkins made. But at the same time, it’s hard to believe that LeBron will hang around for another season after this next one. After all, he will be an unrestricted free agent then. Not to mention, he will also be 41.

At media day, he did give hoop fans hope toward the future. He said, “I feel like you are the age which you tell your mind you are. How could I not feel young? I mean, my wife is beautiful. I look good. I look at my age, it’s like the wine that I drink. The older wine I drink, the better it is. I feel great.”

Siding more with Jefferson is most fans’ course of action. It would be really fun to watch and see how long The King can go on for. But he’s already set so many records and is considered a GOAT. Sometimes it’s better to go out on top than to be forced out of the league. Although it’s hard to imagine a universe where that ever happens to James.