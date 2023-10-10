“Now You Woke the Bully!”: ‘Good Guy’ Paul George Says His Kindness Results in ‘Barking’ from Opponents

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 18: Los Angeles Clippers Guard Paul George (13) looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: MAR 18 Magic at Clippers Icon230318042

In a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Paul George explained to Taylor Rooks how some of the outside noise in the league sometimes affects him during the season. Many of George’s NBA peers have often ridiculed and called him out for never winning a Championship ring. However, all such instances have only prompted the veteran star to stand up for himself and redeem his own identity.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have been labeled as the poster boys behind the Los Angeles Clippers’ load management allegations in recent times. The duo has missed several crucial regular season and playoff games due to their prolonged injuries and extended recovery periods.

This has drawn severe criticism and flak from the media and fans alike, with talking heads like Stephen A. Smith lambasting them for earning $121,000,000 combined despite missing a boatload of games in the past few seasons.

Paul George is over getting bullied by fellow stars for a ringless career

Paul George has played 13 seasons in the NBA and was selected as an All-Star 8-times throughout his career. However, the only thing that most people tend to highlight from George’s career is his failure to win a ring for the teams that he has played for. George is well aware of this criticism and had the perfect explanation for the same in a recent interview.

Often, the outward noise from his NBA peers and colleagues talking behind his back has affected George during the season. Often times, people have taken advantage of PG being a ‘nice guy’ on the court. However, PG13 claimed that he is prepared to redeem himself from his haters if he needs to. Speaking to Taylor Rooks on the Bleacher Report app, George said:

“It’s just been a lot of barkin’. It’s been guys that are in the same position as me. You won a Championship, you’ve been to the peak, you’ve been to the top, I get it. That’s what I’m working towards. And I’m not a talker. Now if you say something, Imma say it back, Imma counter for sure. We’re all trying to get to the top, it just comes down to the noise that’s just been in the league. I hear the noise. At some point, alright, now you woke the bully. I have to bully.”



Paul George is done with being constantly ridiculed in the NBA. A month back, when SAS criticized PG for missing crucial games for the Clippers, the eight-time All-Star called the ESPN analyst ‘dumb’ for his hot take. More so, George is on a mission to redeem his own image, trying to contend for a Championship with Kawhi and the rest of the Clippers squad.

PG talked about the narratives surrounding his playoff performances

Paul George has been accused of failing to show up during crucial games in the postseason. Instead of denying this claim, George claimed that he is well aware of his shortcomings. Speaking to Taylor Rooks, PG addressed the narrative surrounding his playoff performances, admitting the pitfalls and injuries that led to such performances.

Besides this, George also addressed the allegations of load management on the Clippers. Assuring the fans, PG claimed that his love for basketball still remains the same despite having lost crucial game time due to injuries. Perhaps, coming in healthy this season, him and Kawhi Leonard could maintain a great regular season streak, eventually gaining a strong title contention chance.