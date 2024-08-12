Kendrick Perkins Reveals the One Condition That Could Make Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant Team Up

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The trio of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant playing together was one of the biggest attractions during the 2024 Olympics. Their impeccable chemistry was decisive in helping Team USA win a gold medal against some tough international competition. However, it has also led to some speculations about the three potentially teaming up in the NBA. Kendrick Perkins presented a situation that might make that possible

According to Perk, if Curry’s Golden State Warriors, James’ Los Angeles Lakers, and Durant’s Phoenix Suns have another off-year, they might decide to combine their talents and make good use of their last years in the league. The former Celtics star argued that since superstars often build close bonds while staying together during the Olympics as teammates, they can very well consider pairing up with each other.

The trio may form a Superteam based on the bond they’ve built in Paris. If not, at least two of the three can end up together.

“This next NBA season…If things don’t go as planned with the Los Angeles lakers, things don’t go as planned with the Golden State Warriors or things don’t go as planned with the Phoenix Suns, all are in the same conference… I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a reunion with Stephen Curry and KD or LeBron James and Steph actually making it happen,” Perkins said on ESPN.

The Suns, Lakers, and the Warriors all suffered premature postseason exits during the 2023-24 season. They looked overwhelmed by the evolution of many teams in the conference and may not go far this season as well. Hence, the three veteran athletes may look to heighten their chances of winning a title in what can be the one last dance for LeBron James.

If the three players end up uniting, then it can be a huge problem for the league. All of them can create their own offense at a high level. Apart from that, both Curry and Durant would have a variety of open looks with LBJ running the show. During the Olympics, James and Curry ran the deadly “Too Small” set on various junctures.

With James handling the ball, the Warriors guard set screens to generate mismatches for unstoppable driving and three-point looks. Meanwhile, KD also has the experience of playing with Curry and they formed the deadliest duo in the NBA when they were together. But there are various other questions in play if they do show willingness to play for a franchise together.

Curry has spent all his career with the Warriors and maybe hesitant to move out at this point. James is also showing no signs of leaving the Lakers, especially after Bronny’s arrival. Durant may be the only one who could be flexible in this case as thing haven’t worked out well with the Suns.

Apart from that, these three athletes are on max contracts.

A franchise may not be able in a financial position to soak in their contracts. As Perkins indicated, a more likely scenario is that only two of these athletes are able to team up. James and Curry may explore the prospect because they looked like long-lost brothers throughout the Olympics.