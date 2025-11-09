Kendrick Perkins Says the 76ers Would Be Better Off Replacing Joel Embiid in His Current Form

It is still early in the 2025–26 season, but the Philadelphia 76ers’ start has been a pleasant surprise. Many expected them to be one of the weaker teams in the Eastern Conference, yet they are 5–3, even if they are currently on a two-game losing streak. Joel Embiid, however, looks a little less like his former MVP self with each passing game.

Embiid does have four straight games with at least 20 points, but his movement tells another story. He has become a defensive liability, and that is something the 76ers cannot afford. It might be time for a change in the City of Brotherly Love, at least according to Kendrick Perkins.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder player turned analyst had plenty to say about Embiid on the latest edition of his Road Trippin podcast. Perkins dismissed the idea that the Sixers can keep up a strong record if Embiid is on the court while offering so little on the defensive end.

“Not this version of Joel Embiid, he’s not going to dominate his matchups. He’s still going to be good enough to go out there and get you 15-20 points, but he’s going to give up 25-30 on the other end,” Perkins predicted.

This might be a little harsh. Embiid is a shell of his 2023 version, but he hasn’t been a total bust for Philly. Not yet, at least.

Still, he didn’t do much to slow down Nikola Vucevic, for instance, in the 76er’s 113-111 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Perk saw that performance and had some very choice words about what the big Montenegrin did to Embiid. “Let’s not act like Nik Vucevic wasn’t making love to him in that game,” he joked. “He was making love to him.”

This prompted the 40-year-old analyst to rant about Philly finally moving on from the Joel due to his past history of injuries. “Do I think they are better if they could replace Joel Embiid with the pace they’re trying to play at? Absolutely. I’m just trying to be real,” he said.

“He can’t move. I hate it for him. I really feel sorry for him. That knee is shot,” Perk added.

That is not exactly new information. Embiid has missed nearly 400 games during his time in the NBA, and that number will always sound wild.

So while Perk’s delivery might be a little over the top, it is hard to ignore the bigger point he is making. Something has to give. Embiid can still score, but if the Sixers want to keep pace in an Eastern Conference that suddenly looks far more competitive, they need their franchise star to look like a franchise star again.

Maybe he gets healthier, maybe the team adjusts, or maybe the conversation in Philly gets a lot louder. Either way, the clock is already ticking.