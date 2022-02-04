“Great basketball player by night, bank robber by day”: Charles Barkley goes off on Russell Westbrook for his questionable fashion choices prior to Lakers-Clippers

Charles Barkley hilariously pokes fun at Russell Westbrook for wearing a mask prior to Lakers-Clippers, calling him a ‘robber by night’.

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had this ‘22 NBA season go the way they thought it would. Seen as favorites to come out of the Western Conference prior to the season commencing, the purple and gold are fighting to secure a spot in the play-in race, much less the top 6 seeds.

Various advanced stats have shown how Russell Westbrook puts up far better stats when on the court without LeBron James than with ‘The King’. In principle, this checks out as having two guys who are elite at driving and dishing isn’t exactly the formula for a team that’s looking to have a free flowing offense deep into the postseason.

Tonight’s game against the 6th best rated defense in the league, the Los Angeles Clippers, was to be a good test for the Lakers without their Finals MVP. Prior to the game however, Charles Barkley hilariously called out Russ for a questionable outfit choice.

Russell Westbrook gets called out by Charles Barkley for his pre-game fit.

Russell Westbrook has been one to never shy away from expressing himself through his fashion. He was recently photographed wearing a white dress prior to the season commencing and he received quite a lot of positive feedback for knocking down traditional gender norms.

However, on other days, Russ, though he still is expressing himself through his outfit choices, he isn’t exactly advocating for anything much else.

Tonight’s Lakers-Clippers game saw him wear a shiesty-type mask in the pre-game tunnel and with TNT covering the game, Charles Barkley hilariously went in on the 2017 MVP. Chuck said, “Great basketball player by night, bank robber by day,” referring to him covering everything except his eyes with the mask on.