“Giannis really showed up to the postgame interview with a bucket of wings”: Bucks MVP hilariously continues his tradition of eating at postgame pressers following today’s loss to the Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo brought out a bucket of fried wings to his postgame presser after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo having his usual hyper efficient, stat sheet-filling performance last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it wasn’t enough to put Darius Garland and company away. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Cavs 115-99 with Kevin Love and Cedi Osman doing the heavy lifting off the bench for ‘The Land’ combining for 48 points.

This was one of the few games this ‘22 NBA season that the Bucks had their big-3 f Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Out of the 50 total games that the Bucks have played, their big-3 has been on the court for merely 21 of those bouts, boasting a plus-minus of +3.7 in 322 total minutes played.

With the loss coming against a rising team in the Eastern Conference, Giannis was blunt with his assessment of the outcome of the game. “We suck,” said the reigning Finals MVP.

He seemed in a cheery mood despite the loss however, with the biggest sign of this being him bringing a whole bucket of deep fried wings to his postgame presser.

Giannis brings out local wings to his postgame presser.

Quaker Steak and Lube probably isn’t everyone’s first choice when it comes to eating a bucket full of wings. It’s refreshing to see Giannis give business to a chain of restaurants that aren’t particularly all too well known.

Giannis was eating wings during his postgame presser 💀 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/dlniNvhXvh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time the ‘Greek Freak’ has brought out food to his postgame presser. He’s indulged in everything from mango smoothies to proteinaceous meats, while also raving about dunking Oreos in milk during his pressers.

Though it wasn’t an interview but it should be noted that Giannis also famously ordered 50 chicken nuggets the day after dropping 50 points in the closeout Game 6 in the NBA Finals against the Suns. Culver’s even offered him free food for life after winning the title last year.

Safe to say that the 2x MVP and food go hand in hand and make for some of the most wholesome NBA content.