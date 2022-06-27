“Kendrick Perkins went from enforcer to coon!”: Draymond Green blasts the analyst amidst a turmoil of vitriol amongst journalists and players

The war of words among the journalists and players continues to take a turn, this time Draymond Green is calling Kendrick Perkins a coon.

The openness of social media and the accessibility of the internet has allowed players to raise their voice, on their platforms. For the past few days, players have had enough slander from journalists.

Russell Westbrook recently called out Skip Bayless for unwarranted slander. The media is now getting some pushback. Players are getting more comfortable raising their voices and Draymond Green has been their champion.

His podcast, The Volume regularly attracts thousands of listeners and is often unabashed in its style of delivery. Apart from a deep insight into basketball, they also talk about media and the unnecessary vitriol.

Draymond’s latest diatribe on old media vs new media will certainly turn heads. He started by calling out Skip Bayless and then moving on to Kendrick Perkins.

More Draymond on Perkins “You went from Enforcer to Coon” pic.twitter.com/9xlqxIf0Fc — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) June 27, 2022

As Draymond puts it, Kendrick’s takes have been going more and more askew from general basketball takes. Instead, it has become a slugfest of slander.

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond calling Kendrick Perkins a Racoon, instigating and fueling the fire

There is a reason why Draymond chooses to be unfiltered in his podcast. He can say what he wants and knowing that it will attract eyes, he does not hold back.

Twitter reacted accordingly.

More players need a platform cuz this funny 😂😂😂😂 — Kobe⚡️ (@IVKOBEz) June 27, 2022

Instigators are aplenty, and comments and quote tweets like this are a common occurrence. And judging by the recent Mexican standoffs, we reckon Kendrick might chime in soon.

@KendrickPerkins nahhhh bruh that man called you a 🦝 me personally I’m not taking that. pic.twitter.com/xvA05FkqKw — ty👨🏽‍🎓 (@BamsEra13) June 27, 2022

This the second time he called that man a coon. Damn. — For who, for what (@JeffTho18824047) June 27, 2022

Perk you gon let @Money23Green talk to you like this big dawg? Damn https://t.co/HBaxDAFqaJ — 🇨🇩KevAnt🇨🇩 (@PlamsAbt) June 27, 2022

For a more nuanced understanding of the discourse, here is the video in full.

We think that Draymond’s call-out was more than justified. Perhaps the choice of his words was not the best but when anger precedes thought you can barely contain yourself.

We will be tuned in to see the next installment of this war between the old media and new media as Draymond calls in. Until then, tune into Twitter and see what the fuss is all about.

