‘LeBron James was like ‘yo winning 4 rings is crazy’: Draymond Green called up the $1 billion worth Lakers star to express his joy in matching him in rings

Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are all four time champions just like LeBron James. From one star to another, Green and James shared how wild that fact was.

The Warriors star has reached his fourth championship ring in eight years, and he’s been integral to every one of the Warriors’ title runs.

His energy, defensive skill, and facilitating abilities have always been a boost to the Warriors. He was trash talking all throughout this series, and despite his struggles (more than earlier Finals), he came through when the Warriors needed him.

He’s also been engaged in feuds with NBA players over his championship status including Kevin Durant and Ja Morant. However, there was also a feeling of incredible joy for the Warriors star. Going from three to four is a massive achievement, and there’s no better person to talk about that with than LeBron James.

Draymond Green.

Klay Thompson.

Stephen Curry. FOUR-TIME CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7qWqc0We4b — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 25, 2022

Also Read: LeBron James has a net worth of $1 million and 4 NBA Titles and will still have to prove himself to Bennedict Mathurin

Draymond Green called LeBron James to talk about his fourth ring

When LeBron James won his third ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was perhaps the biggest achievement of his career. Several things made that title so valuable for LeBron.

For one, he delivered on his promise to bring Cleveland a title. When he left the team in 2010, he became the city’s most hated person. Now, he was back, winning a championship for the team that drafted him after leaving them.

Secondly, he won off his ‘own merit.’ Well, he had already done that in Miami, but people pointed to the fact that he was playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to downgrade the value of those titles.

Thirdly, he knocked off the record breaking 73-9 Warriors after falling behind 3-1 in the series. It was the first time a team had done that in the Finals.

After that title, people genuinely questioned if LeBron would ever win. The Warriors formed a dynasty with Kevin Durant, and the Cavs got weaker and weaker. James had to move to LA and wait a year for the right moment to win his fourth. His fourth was special.

It put him two behind Michael Jordan, and he showed he could win later into his career as well. Draymond felt the same exhilaration after Golden State’s title this year.

Draymond: “I was on the phone with Bron the other day, and I’m just telling him like ‘Bruh, going from 3 to 4 [rings] is insane’ and he was like ‘Yo, I’m telling you, It’s crazy.” (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/sN3GTGF9yJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 26, 2022

Also Read: “Despite making $100 million, Karl Malone rejected paying $200 or $125 in child support”: Jazz legend refused child support after impregnating a 13-year old