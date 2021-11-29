Basketball

“Kendricks Perkins, I totally agree with you about the Lakers being more consistent”: LeBron James echoes the NBA analyst’s wishes following gutsy win against Pistons

"Kendricks Perkins, I totally agree with you about the Lakers being more consistent": LeBron James echoes the NBA analyst's wishes following gutsy win against Pistons
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Not going to make any comments": Ajinkya Rahane dodges question around who will Virat Kohli replace in Mumbai Test
Next Article
NaVi M0nesy, the 16 year old prodigy, is in talks with G2 for a potential transfer. Liquid also shows interest.
NBA Latest Post
“Steph Curry has the highest plus-minus over the past 10 years”: How the Warriors superstar trumped LeBron James and Kevin Durant as being the best on/off player for a decade
“Steph Curry has the highest plus-minus over the past 10 years”: How the Warriors superstar trumped LeBron James and Kevin Durant as being the best on/off player for a decade

Steph Curry has the highest plus-minus out of any player in the past 10 years,…