“Kendricks Perkins, I totally agree with you about the Lakers being more consistent”: LeBron James echoes the NBA analyst’s wishes following gutsy win against Pistons

LA Lakers barely scraped past the Detroit Pistons Sunday night. Kendrick Perkins believes there is a long way to go and LeBron James concurs.

The weekend matchup between LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons was highly anticipated after the altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. Despite a huge loss when they met last week Pistons gave them a good fight. The game was very much up for grabs until the final few minutes.

The early season struggles for the Lakers are still quite persistent. It took 37+ minutes of their ‘Big 3’ on the court to defeat a team with one of the worst records in the league. It’s never a good sign for title contenders.

Los Angeles Lakers made their way back to the .500 mark after an embarrassing triple OT loss to the Sacramento Kings Friday night.

Also Read: “The one thing Jimmy Butler would never wear? A Heat jersey!”: Former Bulls star explains how he knew he’d end up in Miami despite a clip claiming otherwise

Kendrick Perkins wants LeBron James and the Lakers to be more consistent

LA Lakers finally have all the starters at their disposal after numerous injuries this year. While Anthony Davis was sidelined in the 2020-21 playoffs, LeBron James missed 11 games so far due to abdominal strain. Russell Westbrook’s chemistry with the team has improved as well and the 2017 MVP is shooting much better from the field.

These advances however have not made the situation any better for the Lakers. Currently, at the 8th spot in the western conference, they are struggling to keep up with weak teams.

Impressive… but they still have to do this more on a consistent basis! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/hI8sMS4G0f — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 29, 2021

ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins appreciated the 36-year old LBJ’s performance against the Detroit Pistons. He had 33 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds. While AD had himself a double-double, Brodie scored 25 points on 62.5% shooting.

The 4x champion had 7 turnovers in the game against Sacramento Kings whereas last night he restricted it to 2. LA Lakers as a team did a great job in keeping their turnovers to a minimum.

Kendrick Perkins expects them to perform like this every night if they want to be serious title contenders this season. Consistency has been a huge issue with this Lakers team. They haven’t won more than 2 games in a row since October despite having a relatively easy schedule.

LeBron James agrees with his former Cavs teammate. He replied to the tweet saying, “You’re absolutely right, totally agree with you! Carrying on with this wine in my hand as I type this”.

Los Angeles Lakers have a tough schedule coming up with Bulls, Nets, Suns, Grizzlies, Clippers all packed into one month. Right now no one fears them and they can change this perception in December if they improve their standing in the western conference.

Also Read: “You think you can fight LeBron James and get away with just a suspension?!”: Lakers fans give Isaiah Stewart some special treatment as the Pistons visit Staples Center