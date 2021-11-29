Basketball

“The one thing Jimmy Butler would never wear? A Heat jersey!”: Former Bulls star explains how he knew he’d end up in Miami despite a clip claiming otherwise

"The one thing Jimmy Butler would never wear? A Heat jersey!": Former Bulls star explains how he knew he'd end up in Miami despite a clip claiming otherwise
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Man of the Match today India vs New Zealand Test: Who was awarded Man of the Match in IND vs NZ Kanpur Test?
Next Article
"Not going to make any comments": Ajinkya Rahane dodges question around who will Virat Kohli replace in Mumbai Test
NBA Latest Post
"The one thing Jimmy Butler would never wear? A Heat jersey!": Former Bulls star explains how he knew he'd end up in Miami despite a clip claiming otherwise
“The one thing Jimmy Butler would never wear? A Heat jersey!”: Former Bulls star explains how he knew he’d end up in Miami despite a clip claiming otherwise

Jimmy Butler’s love for Miami Heat was secret to none even before the now Heat…