“Kenny Smith is a vegetarian nobody gets food poisoning eating that broccoli and asparagus crap”: Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal roast The Jet for being absent

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal roast Kenny Smith for missing the last night of the regular season, citing the Rockets veteran wanted a couple of days off.

It was a busy day for NBA, having umpteen games lined up for Sunday. It also marked the return of Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson on TNT, joining Shaquille O’Neal after wrapping up March Madness. However, Kenny Smith wasn’t present for the last night of the regular season due to food poisoning.

Something that The Chuckster and Shaq wouldn’t let slide by soo easily. Knowing the light-hearted nature of the show, Smith would have braced himself for a few expected shots coming his way. As veteran host Ernie Johnson addressed not having Smith, Barkey couldn’t contain himself.

When asked the reason behind him laughing Barkley had the following response.

“First of all, Imma tell you why he’s lying. He just wants an extra a couple of days at home. First of all, Kenny is a vegetarian, nobody gets sick eating that crap. Like I can get sick eating egg balls, burgers, and pizzas. Nobody gets sick eating that broccolini crap, asparagus, he eats those black bean burgers. There’s no way that crap can make you sick.”

With The Chuckster throwing shots at The Jet, it was only a matter of time before Shaq joined him in the roast session.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal call out an absent Kenny Smith.

Smith being a vegetarian, Barkley was in no mood to accept food poisoning being the reason for The Jet not turning up for work. When quizzed about it being some bad Tofu by EJ, Chuck had the following response.

“Tofu is not a thing, said Barkley. I would never know, adding he’s (Smith) not sick.”

The Big Diesel chimed in the conversation saying the following.

“Ernie, I have access to satellite drones, I know where he’s at, I’m just trying to get confirmation that we have him. I will be showing you where’s he at very soon.”

“Kenny, enjoy your last two days off,” said Barkley concluding the segment.

Well, this is not the first time that the cast of the show has thrown shots at an absent member. It’s the ability to make jokes at each other that makes this show a great watch. None of the panelists bat an eyelid before making fun of each other.

Not reading too much into what Shaq or Barkley are saying, we hope to see Smith back on the show soon.