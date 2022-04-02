“Shaq was about to tear the Inside the NBA set”: When the Big Diesel was the sucker for the best April Fool’s prank on TV

Shaq has always been at the receiving end of jokes and on April Fools Day, you know he will be played a fool.

The former Lakers big man is a hilarious character. He has always been the go-to guy when it comes to jokes and punchlines.

Although this side of Shaq was properly discovered after his retirement, it has grown to be an endearing part of his personality. Today Shaq is loved throughout America.

His comedic side has helped him earn roles in movies and in films. It is no surprise that Shaq has his own segment, called Shaqtin a Fool.

The segment focuses on the hilarious plays that happen in the NBA every week. Naturally, when April Fools rolls around, all the attention is on the big man.

Shaq gets furious and is the center of a hilarious joke on Inside the NBA

We take a look back at perhaps the most hilarious segment on Inside the NBA. The show decided to release a list of the top 10 centers of all time.

The Big Diesel was expected to make an appearance, but not in the way that he would have hoped. In the slide show, Shaquille O’Neal was hilariously placed 9th.

“I’m about to tear the set up!” 🤣😭 Never forget when the TNT crew got @SHAQ with this iconic April Fool’s Day prank. pic.twitter.com/ido19m6x6E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 1, 2022

Behind players such as Jack Sikma and Dwight Howard. His immediate reaction was that of anger. Shaq got up fuming and once it was revealed that the slide show was a prank, he felt better.

The rest of the cast was in on the joke just wanted to see his reactions. The Big Diesel made some hilarious faces and took the joke lightly.

