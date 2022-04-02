Basketball

“Shaq was about to tear the Inside the NBA set”: When the Big Diesel was the sucker for the best April Fool’s prank on TV

"Shaq was about to tear the Inside the NBA set": When the Big Diesel was the sucker for the best April Fool's prank on TV
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Don't look for me, be Jayson Tatum, I need you to kill": The Celtics' star discusses what Kevin Durant told him during a Team USA game while sitting down with Draymond Green
Next Article
Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?
NBA Latest Post
"Shaq was about to tear the Inside the NBA set": When the Big Diesel was the sucker for the best April Fool's prank on TV
“Shaq was about to tear the Inside the NBA set”: When the Big Diesel was the sucker for the best April Fool’s prank on TV

Shaq has always been at the receiving end of jokes and on April Fools Day,…