“Kenny Smith should’ve had some Hyperdunks on, like Kobe Bryant!”: When Lakers legend and TNT analyst combined for one of the most iconic Nike adverts of all time

When Lakers legend Kobe Bryant shot an iconic advertisement for Nike’s Hyperdunks back in 2008

Kobe Bryant and his partnership with Nike is one that will go down in history as one of the most iconic of all time.

Sure, you had Michael Jordan, who was ultimately able to build his own brand through his partnership with the shoe company. But, without even doing his own thing, the Lakers legend created the most popular shoe in the NBA, the Nike Kobe line.

But, these shoes aren’t the only ones the Black Mamba wore in his time with Nike. No, there were a few other sneakers as well. And well, one of them had him do a now iconic advertisement, that we would like to look back on today.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant is so handsome, and he has natural teeth!”: When Shaquille O’Neal was hilariously pranked during press conference by Lakers legend during commercial

A look back to when Kobe Bryant jumped over a speeding Aston Martin to sell the new Nike Hyperdunks to fans at the time

The Nike Hyperdunks are iconic sneakers in their own right.

During its peak, nearly every big star in the NBA was repping the shoe, and one of those stars was Mr. Kobe Bean Bryant. In fact, he was one of the flagship ones that endorsed the shoe in some pretty spectacular manners.

One of them is the iconic advertisement we’ve been hyping up where he… actually, how about this?

Instead of telling you, how about we just let you see it with your own eyes. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

14 years ago (2008), Kobe Bryant jumped over the Aston Martin in the Nike Hyperdunks 👀 pic.twitter.com/tn9NejEEUQ — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) April 9, 2022

Of course, Kenny Smith tried this little stunt as well. And suffice to say, it didn’t turn out quite so well.

Maybe Kenny should’ve had some Nike’s on.

That, right there, is a right beauty of an advertisement. We just wish more of them today had at least a similar vibe to this one.

Hopefully, Nike can bring these back, even if it’s for a short period. The type of advertisement and a Protro of the Hyperdunks too.

Also Read: “It has to be a hoax! Kobe Bryant can’t be gone!”: When Shaquille O’Neal explained his heartbreaking experience of finding out of Lakers star’s tragic passing