Kent Bazemore was the Summer League’s Michael Jordan, and he reminds us that success can buy players a lot of time 

Just ask Kent Bazemore the Michael Jordan of Summer League, what it means to play and dominate. It got him a 10-year career.

Well, the legend of the Summer League has started once again. It is the stage where you can find players kick-starting their journeys from nothing.

A lot of players find their footing and for some even a pathway into the NBA. Just ask any of the former summer league stars, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum, and more.

It is often the gateway into the NBA for a lot of young players who didn’t get a chance to prove themselves a year ago.

As a legend of the summer league himself said, dominating can buy you time in the NBA.

Also read: “Not Michael Jordan or Shaquille O’Neal, but only Zion Williamson has achieved this”: Amid signing a $193 million extension, stat highlights that NOLA star is averaging 25 points on 60% FG

Dominating summer league can buy you ten years.. just saying 🤪🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/gfjM8nrub4 — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) July 3, 2022

When Kent Bazemore posted a picture like he was Michael Jordan

Lakers player Bazemore was once a dominating force in the Summer League and according to him, it is those exploits that have helped him stay in the league for more than 10 years.

Young players can only dream of having a career like Bazemore. With all respect to NBA Twitter and its folks, the myopic nature of looking at big players often leads us to believe that it is easy.

The reality is far from it. Making it to the NBA itself is a big deal. Staying in the league, and being a part of teams for more than 10 years is an incredible feat.

To all the hopeful kids out there, keep grinding.

they will be looking at players like Kent and hoping they can have a career even remotely close to that.

All jokes aside Kent Bazemore made a lot of money in his 10 year NBA career after being undrafted out of ODU. He’s a champion lmao — León (@Champ_Lion) July 3, 2022

Also read: “Scotty Pippen Jr. will carry LeBron James to titles like his dad carried Michael Jordan”: NBA Twitter gets over excited as 6’0 shooting guard has a solid first outing with Lakers