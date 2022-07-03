“Scotty Pippen Jr. will carry LeBron James to titles like his dad carried Michael Jordan”: NBA Twitter gets over excited as 6’0 shooting guard has solid first outing with Lakers

It already looks like the Los Angeles Lakers made the right gamble on signing Scotty Pippen Jr. on a two-way contract.

Those who have been watching basketball since 90s know Scottie Pippen is one of greatest basketball players in the history of the game. If you ask NBA players and coaches, the former Bulls’ 6’8 forward will be top-5 on the greatest two-way players list.

The 56-year-old might have felt ignored or plotted against by the makers of “The Last Dance” but you can clearly witness his brilliance in that docuseries which might make it clearer to you that why the Chicago Bulls of the 90s were one of the best teams ever.

Michael Jordan was obviously the biggest reason why, but Pippen was the one who initiated almost everything on both ends of the floor. Nobody was too much for him to guard, and era had some of elite scorers of all-time, and his offense was as good as anyone.

It looks like he has passed that complete game on to his son Scotty Pippen Jr. who played his first game with an NBA franchise as the California Classic kicked off on Saturday with the Los Angeles Lakers taking non Miami Heat.

Scotty Pippen Jr. showing signs of being Scottie Pippen’s son’s on the basketball court

Despite averaging over 20.5 points, 3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in his last two years with Vanderbilt, no team picked the 6’0 point guard up. So, the Lakers themselves having too less of action in the draft signed the 21-year-old on a two-way contract.

Saturday night saw the Lakers taking on the Heat in the 2022 California Classic with Pippen showing the glimpse of his talents on offense as well as defense as the Purple and Gold got their first win of the summer.

Scotty Pippen Jr. getting it done on both ends of the floor! 2022 California Classic Live Now on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/6zjkmVViNC — NBA (@NBA) July 2, 2022

As usual NBA Twitter was there with its exaggerated and hilarious takes as Lakers beat the Heat 100-66 and Pippen managed 14-6-3 in 24 minutes of action.

Scotty Pippen Jr > Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/0w9BbugwcM — Frases Dolor y Tre Mann (@hinchadetre) July 2, 2022

better than scottie barnes already — (@daddeygiddey) July 2, 2022

He’ll carry LBJ to titles like his dad carried MJ — Stephen B Smith (@TMWSTW30X) July 2, 2022

