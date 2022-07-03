Basketball

“Not Michael Jordan or Shaquille O’Neal, but only Zion Williamson has achieved this”: Amid signing a $193 million extension, stat highlights that NOLA star is averaging 25 points on 60% FG

“Not Michael Jordan or Shaquille O’Neal, but only Zion Williamson has achieved this”: Amid signing a $193 million extension, stat highlights that NOLA star is averaging 25 points on 60% FG
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I would be very happy if Carlos Sainz wins the race"- Charles Leclerc vows to help Ferrari earn one-two finish at British Grand Prix
Next Article
"The Lakers vomited all over themselves publicly and repeatedly": Nuggets analyst Ryan Blackburn calls Kyrie Irving an All-Star talent albeit psychotic
NBA Latest Post
“Are there any rules to prevent Lebron James from playing in Summer League?”: Reddit asks a hilarious but legit question involving Lakers star that could boost viewership for NBA
“Are there any rules to prevent Lebron James from playing in Summer League?”: Reddit asks a hilarious but legit question involving Lakers star that could boost viewership for NBA

Imagine enjoying your weekend in Vegas and suddenly hearing LeBron James will be lacing up…