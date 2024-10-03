Kevin Durant Admits To Being ‘Anxious’ Over The Suns’ New Coaching Staff

Despite having one of the best rosters in the league, the Phoenix Suns underperformed during the 2023-2024 campaign. As a result of the first-round sweep in the 2024 postseason, the front office decided to replace Frank Vogel with Mike Budenholzer.

With hopes to lead the Suns to redemption, Kevin Durant cannot wait for the season to begin. During the second day of the training camp, Durant spent time talking to reporters and admitted to being anxious when asked about the change in the coaching staff.

The 36-year-old revealed he was curious to learn how Budenholzer and his staff will help the Arizona side to improve.

“It’s always fun getting back into the swing of things. It’s been a long summer. You kind of miss the guys. You miss the routine a bit. Anxious to see what the new coaching staff is like.”

KD was also asked to reflect on his time spent in the league. Apart from claiming that he’s gained experience and knowledge, the forward also stated that being around younger players made him more energetic.

“I’m just grateful to be around this long and be able to gain so much information and knowledge crossing these decades. Two decades, basically, I haven’t played in. So, I’m getting a lot of energy from the younger players as well. The younger, I guess, the better.”

Despite entering his 18th season, the two-time NBA champ is still very motivated during training camp. According to what Coach Bud said, Durant is trying to inspire his teammates by leading as an example. In merely his initial days as the new head coach, Budenholzer has been impressed with the 2014 MVP’s leadership and competitiveness.

“There’s so many things that are just so impressive about Kevin. But to see what he’s doing out here in training camp, I think leading with his effort, leading with his competitiveness. You know, he doesn’t take drills off. He’s the first one in line. It’s kind of the stuff you want from your best players. So, could not be more impressed with him,” Budenholzer lauded Durant.

Apart from getting the squad to be motivated, Budenholzer has also managed to make a few changes to the lineup. Moving Tyus Jones to the starting point guard role is one such tactical change that Durant is most looking forward to.

KD is excited to share the court with three guards

Devin Booker spent the majority of the previous season at the point guard position. Early in the training camp, Mike Budenholzer revealed that Booker would be switching back to his preferred role as the team’s shooting guard. Instead, Tyus Jones will be taking on the starting PG role.

New Phoenix Suns Mike Budenholzer provided a starting five in an Q&A interview with @AschNBA. Tyus Jones.

Devin Booker.

Bradley Beal.

Kevin Durant.

"When you put (Jones) out there with Kevin, Brad, Book and Nurk, we feel like we've got a strong starting 5." #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 27, 2024

With Jones entering the starting lineup, and Booker and Beal playing at the two and the three positions respectively, the team has three traditional guards in the lineup. While they will certainly be a smaller starting five than the other teams in the league, Kevin Durant believes in this strategy.

The 14-time All-Star revealed that the idea of three capable shooters being able to handle the ball and be effective off-ball would benefit the team.

“Three guys that can handle the ball, bring the ball up, be able to make plays off the dribble, shoot the basketball as well. It’s always good having multiple guys that can do those things,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant talking about still having that energy in training camp going into his 18th year. He also talked about placing an emphasis on not turning the ball over, which was a problem last year. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GXBsrspoT7 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 2, 2024

Of course, KD is also proficient when it comes to handling the ball and shooting it. Adding Jones to the starting lineup will definitely spark improvement offensively. However, the team will lack on the defensive end as Jusuf Nurkic will have to take more load on his shoulders.

Nevertheless, the idea of potentially witnessing a reduction in turnovers is interesting and one that could help the Suns win more games than they previously did.