Kevin Durant Agrees Fans Pointing Out Everything Wrong With NBA is Insufferable

Earlier this week, news broke that the NBA’s viewership has been down 48% since 2012. Since then, fans, analysts, and current and former players have shared their views on why that’s the case. Some flagged legitimate concerns, like the games being spread out on several networks, making it difficult for the average fan to watch them. However, others have used this opportunity to bash the product, which Kevin Durant believes is counterproductive.

The Suns superstar expressed disdain for the incessant complaining about the league on social media. He quoted a post on X that read,

“Don’t get me wrong– there’s *SO* much the NBA could do better. But at the same time– all the “What’s wrong with the NBA” talk is also insufferable. The entire discourse is just nostalgic, opinion-based complaints & whining, with zero regard for facts/data/research whatsoever.”

The 14-time All-Star agreed with the take and advised fans to be less cynical. He wrote,

“Good morning! I agree…Enjoy today’s slate of games.”

As much as he appreciates the support he gets from his fans, Durant despises the NBA fandom. He has voiced his frustration about supporters being needlessly critical of the league.

However, his annoyance about that pales in comparison to the resentment he harbors toward fans who needlessly trash and disrespect one player to prop up another.

Kevin Durant wasn’t pleased with Jokic vs. Embiid debate

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid’s duel for the MVP award in the 2022-23 season brought the worst out of fans on social media. While the two centers dominated on the court, off it, fans called them names, downplayed their impact, and even claimed that they were statpadders who didn’t care about their team.

That didn’t sit right with Durant. He co-signed a since-deleted post on X that called fans “losers” for hating on Jokic and Embiid, calling it the truth. It read,

“It’s hilarious that y’all hate on Jokic to hype up Embiid, then in the playoffs you hate on both for eventually losing. So just say it how it is. Y’all love building players up to tear them down. It helps you get over the fact that you’re losers.”

This isn’t the only time the 2x NBA champion voiced his contempt for fans indulging in talking smack about one player to hype their favorite. In an incredible rant on X over a post that criticized Team USA celebrating a narrow win over Jokic and Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics, he bashed supporters who indulge in hero-worshipping, writing,

“A lot of huge egos who believe they are the reason for the advancement of a sport. ALOT of idol worship, a lot of hate and division based off wins and losses, a lot of disrespect of the work being put in by these incredible athletes, mostly by people who don’t know what it takes to be good at anything besides talking…go do something and get out the way.”

Is Durant right? Yes. Will it change anything? Probably not. So will he ever stop picking fights with fans and calling them out on social media over a lost cause? All signs point to never.