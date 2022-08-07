Kevin Durant and James Harden join forces once more but for a Travis Scott show, called $60M rapper “THE BIGGEST IN THE WORLD!”

Kevin Durant and James Harden came together for the first time in a long time, not on a basketball court, but on a Travis Scott show.

Travis Scott not just has fans all over the world, but also in the grandest stage of basketball as well. Some of the greatest players of all time like Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and many more NBA players have openly shown their love for the rapper.

Jordan even released a shoe with the hip-hop juggernaut recently, Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott ‘Reverse Mocha’ sneakers. So, the man is already quite a star in the community.

At Harden’s wine company launch party recently, Scott showed up alongside The Beard’s superstar teammate Joel Embiid. They were supporting him on the launch of “J.Harden” wine.

great vibes at my wine release party last night, appreciate every one that came out last night 🤞🏾 we go live 8/26! pic.twitter.com/F4bWwtLNUX — James Harden (@JHarden13) July 19, 2022

As recent as Saturday night, though, Scott had two unlikely guests in a concert in London.

James Harden and Kevin Durant attend Travis Scott’s O2 Arena show

Since Harden left Brooklyn to join the Philadelphia 76ers in the middle of the 2022-23 season as soon as he got the chance to get away from Kyrie Irving, most people must have upset KD for good as well.

However, the former OKC duo is in London and appears to be there for Travis’ event.

Kevin Durant & James Harden attending a Travis Scott concert together in London 🔥 (via @Keepit_Culture) pic.twitter.com/Nzk4aBb5FU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 6, 2022

They also joined Scott backstage to celebrate, with Harden calling him “the biggest in the world” and Durant popping up the champagne for the popular rapper. Neither of them was as hyped up as the man of the moment, though.

James Harden x Kevin Durant x Travis Scott. 😂🔥 (h/t @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/mcBpQlPzmp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 7, 2022

Scott was too high on energy backstage even after the show. Let’s hope Harden and Durant also come with the same energy on the court with the start of the 2022-23 season.

While Harden might have a terrific season with the Sixers The Slim Reaper will have a tough time in doing so as he still seeks a new team after his trade request to the Nets management and so far, nobody can give Brooklyn what they expect.

