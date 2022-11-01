Kevin Durant Passes Vince Carter, Amidst Concerns Around Temmate’s Anti-Semitic Stance 

Kevin Durant is on 25754 points, which means he sits 19th on the all-time scoring list. He just passed Vince Carter, a person he used to idolize. KD even shared that he wore his jersey when he was a kid and that this was indeed a special moment for the forward.

Durant wasn’t the only performer for the team. Irving, who has been in absolutely sensational form to start the season continued it with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists tonight. He also notched up 4 steals in a solid defensive display.

However, he was absent from all media duties, but more on that later. Tonight’s spotlight belongs to KD. The slim reaper is looking to reach the 30,000 points mark in the near future and today, he is one step closer.

Kevin Durant powers the Nets to a close win against the Pacers 🏀 – 36 PTS

– 9 REB

– 7 AST He also moved to 19th all-time in scoring ✅ pic.twitter.com/0NA1g0HnCQ — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) November 1, 2022



Kevin Durant sizzles without Ben Simmons as the Nets get their second win

The Nets started off the season a lowly 1-5 before their second game against the Pacers. They put all criticism to the rest with a solid first half and ensured that Indiana had no chance to come back in the second.

Durant was well aware of his numbers tonight and even corrected a journalist.

KD knew his numbers 😅 pic.twitter.com/WnwgSHNQPD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 1, 2022

When speaking about what it means, KD revealed that his first NBA jersey was a Vince Carter jersey when the high-flying dunker played in Toronto.

“My first NBA jersey was Vince Carter when he was in Toronto… this is a full circle moment for me.” Kevin Durant discusses Vince Carter being someone he looked up to as a child after passing him on the all-time scoring list 🤝pic.twitter.com/QRKoHJoOuQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022



Should the NBA take a harsher stance against Kyrie Irving?

While he continues to break records, his teammate Kyrie Irving continues to instigate people. Today, there was an entire row of spectators courtside, wearing t-shirts that read “fight anti-semitism”.

People were courtside at the Nets game wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts, this in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s recent promotion of an antisemitic film on social media pic.twitter.com/GRCtDDHXCu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

Irving’s prolific displays on the court are perhaps the only reason why the Nets have not made any harsh decisions over him.

Kyrie Irving over the last 5 games: 33.2 PPG

6.4 RPG

4.4 APG

2.0 SPG

1.4 BPG

50% FG Offense x Defense. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNvG7SnTcR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 1, 2022

However, before more skeletons jump out of the closet, we think it is time for the Nets and the NBA to make a harsher stance. It could also reach an unexpected tipping point that paints the league in a bad light. Adam Silver would surely want to evade it.

