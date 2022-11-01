HomeSearch

Kevin Durant Passes Vince Carter, Amidst Concerns Around Temmate’s Anti-Semitic Stance 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Tue Nov 01 2022

USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant is on 25754 points, which means he sits 19th on the all-time scoring list. He just passed Vince Carter, a person he used to idolize. KD even shared that he wore his jersey when he was a kid and that this was indeed a special moment for the forward.

Durant wasn’t the only performer for the team. Irving, who has been in absolutely sensational form to start the season continued it with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists tonight. He also notched up 4 steals in a solid defensive display.

However, he was absent from all media duties, but more on that later. Tonight’s spotlight belongs to KD. The slim reaper is looking to reach the 30,000 points mark in the near future and today, he is one step closer.


Kevin Durant sizzles without Ben Simmons as the Nets get their second win

The Nets started off the season a lowly 1-5 before their second game against the Pacers. They put all criticism to the rest with a solid first half and ensured that Indiana had no chance to come back in the second.

Durant was well aware of his numbers tonight and even corrected a journalist.

When speaking about what it means, KD revealed that his first NBA jersey was a Vince Carter jersey when the high-flying dunker played in Toronto.


Should the NBA take a harsher stance against Kyrie Irving?

While he continues to break records, his teammate Kyrie Irving continues to instigate people. Today, there was an entire row of spectators courtside, wearing t-shirts that read “fight anti-semitism”.

Irving’s prolific displays on the court are perhaps the only reason why the Nets have not made any harsh decisions over him.

However, before more skeletons jump out of the closet, we think it is time for the Nets and the NBA to make a harsher stance. It could also reach an unexpected tipping point that paints the league in a bad light. Adam Silver would surely want to evade it.

