“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving say ITS TIME, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics would go down!”: Skip Bayless has the utmost faith in the Nets’ duo to beat the 2 seeded Celtics

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can take down the Boston Celtics in the first round

The Brooklyn Nets concluded their regular season on a strong note, registering 4 wins on the trot. En route the same, the Nets secured the 7th seed in the East. This means that if they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first play-in game on Tuesday, they’ll be on their way to face the #2 seeded Boston Celtics.

If the Nets do manage to beat the Cavs, they would end up facing Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in the first round for the 2nd time. The main difference? The Celtics were the 7th seed last time around, but this time it’s the Nets who would take that spot.

Also Read: “Last year you get LeBron James and Stephen Curry, now me and Kevin Durant!? Hip-Hip Hooray”: Kyrie Irving praises the idea of Play-in tournament as Nets get ready to play the Cavaliers

With the way the Celtics have performed since the start of 2022, many give the Celtics an upper hand in the matchup. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been on a tear. However, Skip Bayless has full confidence in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to knock the Cs out.

“Between Kevin Durant and Kyrie, you have guys that can give 50 and the other will drop a 30-point triple-double”: Skip Bayless

The Brooklyn Nets have had their ups and downs this season. When Kevin Durant got sidelined with a sprained MCL, the Nets basically suffered a nose-dive, going from the 2nd seed in the East, to the 10th. However, KD’s back and is looking as dangerous as ever. The New York vaccine mandate is gone, and Kyrie Irving can play games at home. The duo has been sharp as of late and looks threatening.

Skip Bayless believes KD and Kyrie can take on the #2 seeded Celtics in a 7-game series, and emerge victorious.

The Nets have KD and Kyrie and the Celtics do not. This game is all about star power in the end. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/b1E1smRjJe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 11, 2022

Despite the Celtics’ performance as of late, I have to agree with Skip here. Durant and Irving have been brilliant recently and can take on any team in the NBA. With Ben Simmons expected to return in the first round of playoffs, the Nets would get some much-needed defensive assistance as well.

Also Read: “Sour Back?? Ben Simmons is 23 hours deep on his Call Of Duty game”: Sixers fans roast Nets star yet again as Shams Charania comes up with a comeback update

However, all this is hypothetical till the Nets beat the Cavaliers on Tuesday. In case they lose, they would face the winner of the Hawks-Hornets matchup to face the #1 seeded Miami Heat.