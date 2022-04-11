“Sour Back?? Ben Simmons is 23 hours deep on his Call Of Duty game”: Sixers fans roast Nets star yet again as Shams Charania comes up with a comeback update

Ben Simmons might suit up for the Brooklyn Nets soon, but Sixers fans are still on his back for not showing up.

It will soon be a full circle when Ben Simmons puts on the Brooklyn Nets jersey for the first time this season to when he decided that his time in Philadelphia was over. But Sixers fans would never get over it.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the All-NBA point guard to play his first game for his new team. It should be a lot more “scary” when he’s on the court with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving than their previous partner James Harden.

Also read: “Last year you get LeBron James and Stephen Curry, now me and Kevin Durant!? Hip-Hip Hooray”: Kyrie Irving praises the idea of Play-in tournament as Nets get ready to play the Cavaliers

That can be a reality but not before the Playoffs, most certainly not in the Nets’ Play-in game/s against the Cavaliers.

There is “optimism” Ben Simmons could make his return during the first round of the playoffs, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/XyTNbvQBwt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2022

And so Sixers fans believe that the Australian international still has excuses as he did until February to not even show up at Sixers’ practice sessions citing mental illness.

Ben Simmons gets roasted by NBA Twitter on the last day of regular-season action

In other news, the sky is blue. Jokes aside, there’s nothing worse than making the fans from Philly mad at you, doesn’t matter if you play for the Sixers or not.

But when you were one of the team’s most beloved players in the city and then suddenly decide to not show up at all because of a Playoffs criticism, that too while having a supermax contract? Things are bound to go wild. The hatred will be off the charts. And Simmons is feeling that hatred for a long time now.

Sixers fans still taking shots at Ben Simmons (h/t @detnewsRodBeard ) pic.twitter.com/PgQtrsIo4g — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 10, 2022

— Billy Abshier (@BillyAbshier) April 10, 2022

all that to be a disappearing act, ppl dont realize he worst than Harden pic.twitter.com/DGbCZECcrz — Arctic_AKid47 (@EskoN8tiveAK) April 10, 2022

Some say it’s his Call of Duty addiction that is causing his back pain and stopping him from starting his real duties in Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons is 23 hours deep on his Call Of Duty game. h/t Seth Curry’s discord server (link in replies) pic.twitter.com/mPNuCZlPSA — Broad Street Buddies (@BroadStBuddies) April 10, 2022

Nash: “Has anyone seen Ben? He’s supposed to be rehabbing.” Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/WZgsabGAF0 — Rosa 🅿️arks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) April 4, 2022

While NBA Twitter from Philadelphia has kept the 6’11 point-guard on griller awaiting his debut to put more fuel in the fire if he fails to perform, Nets fans would be excited to see their new-look team.

Also read: “Crazy how the internet turns grown men into attention wh*res”: Kevin Durant torches Celtics podcaster for claiming Larry Bird is better

Even if you ignore how better Simmons makes this team defensively, Brooklyn did not have the unselfishness they have now, when Harden was around.

Three elite ball-handlers out of which at least two are much happy to let others have their limelight is a scary prospect for the other teams who would face the Nets.