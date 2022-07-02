Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only 2 players on this list!: The near 7-footers have accomplished something even Michael Jordan couldn’t 

Kevin Durant and LeBron James, two near 7-footers are the only players to accomplish an unthinkable feat for 3 teams.

There are players who transcend the mere rigors of the game. These players come once in a lifetime and it is a pleasure to watch them.

Currently, in the NBA, there are two players in that mold. LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The two have dominated their conferences and won championships emphatically.

They have also done something no player has done. They averaged 25 points per game for three different teams.

Averaging 25 is a feat in itself but to do it for three different teams, is something awe-inspiring. Durant and James have been doing that their entire careers.

LeBron James & Kevin Durant are the only players in NBA history to average 25+ PPG for THREE different franchises 🤯 LeBron: Durant:

27.2 (Cavs) 27.4 (Thunder)

26.9 (Heat) 25.8 (Warriors)

27.0 (Lakers) 28.7 (Nets) pic.twitter.com/2twMSsOEwF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 2, 2022

Kevin Durant has a chance to be the first player to average 25 points per game for 4 different teams!

As news broke out, it looks as though the former MVP is seemingly on his way out of the Brooklyn Nets. Wherever he lands next, one thing is certain, he will be scoring.

And if the stars align, he will become the first player to average 25 points per game for four different teams. A player of Durant’s quality rarely becomes available in the trade market.

The chance to add a superstar that can lead you to a championship does not come around too often. Every team has been vying for that opportunity.

The Nets superstar’s availability will turn the fate of the league upside down. And we for one cannot wait to see how this unfolds. Stay tuned to TheSportsRush for more coverage on the latest news surrounding Kevin Durant.

