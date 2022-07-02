Miscellaneous

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only 2 players on this list!: The near 7-footers have accomplished something even Michael Jordan couldn’t 

Kevin Durant and LeBron James, two near 7-footers are the only players to accomplish an unthinkable feat for 3 teams. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"LeBron James honored every $100 million contract, unlike Kevin Durant": Nick Wright backhandedly compliments Nets superstar abandoning his 4-year $198 million deal
Next Article
"Why does Kevin Durant have ANY say in where he goes?": $198 million Nets star has a 'no trade clause' and is demanding his landing spots?